Fox Will Place ‘Masked Singer’ After Super Bowl

Many Super Bowl viewers tune in to see who will sing during halftime. Next year, they can tune in after the show for a little warbling as well

Fox Broadcasting said it will air its popular competition program “The Masked Singer” right after its broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, a sign of the momentum the network sees behind the program – and its hope the audience for the annual gridiron classic will stick around for the show at a critical moment. Fox is already airing a cycle of the show in the fall, meaning the network hopes “Singer” can prove appealing throughout the season.

The third season of the show will air Wednesdays, starting February 4, 2020, at 8 p.m.

The series, adapted from a South Korean program, debuted in January of 2019. Fox announced a second season for the show within weeks. It typically lures between 6 million and 11 million viewers per episode. Twelve celebrities jockey for honors, all of them disguised as they perform.

The Super Bowl can be a powerful promotional tool for a new or emerging series. Among the programs that have aired after the Super Bowl are landmark episodes of “Alias” on ABC and “Friends:” on NBC. NBC once used the event to launch its critically-acclaimed series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”