Fox’s Hit Spanish Drama ‘Locked Up’ Gets Spin-Off, Launching 2020

Fox Network Groups in Spain and Globomedia, the Barcelona-based parent company of production house The Mediapro Studio, have announced a spinoff to Mediapro’s flagship Catalan series “Vis a Vis” (“Locked Up”).

Set to air on Fox networks in 2020, “Vis a Vis: El Oasis” will close the circle on narratives from the original series, bringing back familiar fan-favorites in the process, led by characters Macarena “Maca” Ferreiro, played by Maggie Civantos, and Zulema, played by five-time Spanish Academy Goya nominated actress Najwa Nimri.

Fans of the hit series have been clamoring on social media platforms for more, and will be thrilled to know that eight new episodes will release next year. The producers promised that the series’ narrative will wrap in a clean and concise way.

Javier Pons, head of TV at The Mediapro Studio described the spin-off as a “final showdown,” praising the work series creator Iván Escobar has done in shaping the series.

The new season will turn on the ongoing activities of the series’ protagonists, hinted at in the “Locked Up” finale. Other characters will return and join Maca and Zulema in their criminal endeavors, this time outside the prison’s walls.

According to Daniel Pérez, VP and general director of FOX Networks Group Spain, the news was: “Highly anticipated by all the fans of the series, the so-called ‘yellow tide,’ and we are thrilled to return to work with the The Mediapro Studio and Iván Escobar, who have undoubtedly been the best allies in this adventure. Our objective now is to make ‘Vis a Vis: El Oasis’ in accordance with the high standard of quality that we have created we’ve established.”

“It is a pleasure to do one more season in the universe of “Vis A Vis,” which has become a phenomenon whose repercussions have crossed our borders, and which we extend with this new production,” added Javier Méndez, content director of The Mediapro Studio.