Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Empire’ Final Season, ‘Masked Singer’ Season 2

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Terry Bradshaw and host Nick Cannon in the all-new “Five Masks No More” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX Broadcasting. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
CREDIT: Fox

Fox has officially set its fall premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season.

As was previously announced, the 71st Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22. “9-1-1” returns for its third season on Monday, Sept. 23, leading in to the series premiere of the new Fox drama series “Prodigal Son.”

Tuesday, Sept. 24 will see the Season 3 premiere of medical drama “The Resident,” followed by the sixth and final season premiere of the hit music drama “Empire.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Fox will air a two-hour Season 2 premiere for the unscripted series “The Masked Singer.” The first season of that series went on to become one of the highest-rated shows on all of broadcast during the 2018-2019 season. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, “The Masked Singer” will air for one hour, leading into the new drama “Almost Family,” previously known as “Not Just Me.”

“Thursday Night Football” kicks off on Sept. 26, while WWE’s “SmackDown Live” will begin airing on Fox on Friday, Oct. 4.

Related

Sunday nights will see the return of Fox’s “Animation Domination” block beginning Sept. 29. “The Simpsons” will lead things off with their 31st season premiere, followed by new series “Bless the Harts.” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” will then close out the night.

Read the full schedule below.

Sunday, Sept. 22

8:00-11:00 PM ET/ 71ST PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS (live in all time zones)

Monday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM PRODIGAL SON (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Season Six Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8:00-10:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Two-Hour Season Two Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 PM-CC ET/4:30 PM-CC PT live/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 31 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BLESS THE HARTS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season 10 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 17 Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALMOST FAMILY (Series Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 4

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE (FOX Sports Premiere)

