Fox Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Dramas ‘Prodigal Son’ and ‘Not Just Me,’ Animated Comedy ‘Bless the Harts’ (Watch)

Fox has released trailers for three of its new shows premiering on the network this Fall, as well as a bunch for its midseason offerings.

New drama “Prodigal Son,” which features Michael Sheen, will join Fox’s Monday night lineup, “Not Just Me” will air Wednesday nights, and animated comedy “Bless the Harts,” from Amy Poehler, joins the network’s much-vaunted Sunday animated lineup. wedged between “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Fox has opted to hold back the majority of its new content for midseason, and the lack of a new live-action comedies in the lineup is an intriguing first.

Watch the trailers and read the official series descriptions for the new shows below.

“Prodigal Son” – Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

From Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and writers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, “Prodigal Son” is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the 1990s, his father (Sheen) was one of the best, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

“Not Just Me” – Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET

Executive producer Jason Katims and writer Annie Weisman bring you the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family, this unconventional dramedy taps directly into the zeitgeist, harnessing the emotional complications that new generations of IVF-bred children all face. Only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley (Timothy Hutton), reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children.

Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters – her former best friend, Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke), and an ex-Olympic athlete, Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment). As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.

“Bless the Hearts” – Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET

Created and executive-produced by Emily Spivey, “Bless The Harts” is a new half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart (Kristen Wiig) is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC.

While Jenny’s the head of her family, she’s often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Maya Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Jillian Bell). Jenny’s doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards (Ike Barinholtz), is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He’s a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

Midseason Shows

“Filthy Rich”

From writer/director Tate Taylor comes Filthy Rich, a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect – more correctly, collide – with outrageously soapy results. Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, Eugene (Gerald McRaney), dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving Margaret (Kim Cattrall), a now-“Oprah” to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the Monreaux children: Eric (Corey Cott), the couple’s ambitious son, who assumes he will now run the show; and daughter Rose (Aubrey Dollar), a budding fashion designer, who constantly struggles to evade the vast shadow cast by her mother. If that wasn’t enough, the Monreauxes are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will.

“neXt”

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another. Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc (John Slattery) built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up, while ignoring and alienating the people around him, including his own daughter, Aabby (Elizabeth Cappucino), and his short-sighted younger brother, Ted (Jason Butler Harner), who now runs Paul’s company. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. called neXt – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world. When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Fernanda Andrade).

“Outmatched”

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet comes Outmathced, a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. For most parents, parenting is hard. But for Cay (Maggie Lawson), a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, and husband Mikr (Jason Biggs), a handyman and uncultivated guy’s guy, parenting may as well be advanced calculus. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school. Mike and Cay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids’ hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these geniuses don’t make it easy.

“Deputy”

From writer/executive producer Will Beall and director/executive producer David Ayer, Deputy blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and emotionally driven, visceral storytelling. Featuring an ensemble of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served, Deputy brings a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected Sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter, forged back in the Wild West, suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff). A fifth-generation lawman, Bill is only interested in justice; his soul wears a white hat. The bad guys don’t stand a chance, but neither do the politicos in the Hall of Justice.