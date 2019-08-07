Fox Entertainment Names Amy Carney Chief Operating Officer

Amy Carney, most recently Sony Picture Television’s head of ad sales, strategy and research, has been appointed chief operating officer for Fox Entertainment. There she will oversee research, strategy and operations for the company.

“I’m pleased to welcome Amy to FOX Entertainment. She’s a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I’ve admired for years,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier in a release. “No matter the role, department or platform, Amy has helped build businesses, broadly elevated thinking and process, and grown meaningful internal and external partnerships. Her arrival marks yet another important step in the building of this new company. We are immediately better for her presence.”

Carney will report directly to Collier and will work out of Los Angeles.

At SPT, which Carney first joined in 2003, she led its advertiser sales team, and in 2012 added strategy and global research to her responsibilities. She has previously served as Univision Online’s vice president of sales, Ticketmaster Online-Citysearch’s general manager, and CBS affiliate WTVR-TV’s general sales manager.

She has also served as a board member at Brightline Media, No More Kids With Cancer and ITN Networks.