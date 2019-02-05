Fox Orders Drama Pilots From Will Beall, Tom Kapinos

Fox has picked up two more drama pilots for the 2019-2020 season.

First up is “Deputy,” which hails from writer and executive producer Will Beall. In the series, Deputy Bill Hollister is a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Ayer will direct the pilot and executive produce under his Cedar Park banner along with Cedar Park’s Chris Long. eOne will produce, with Cedar Park currently being under a first-look deal with the studio.

Beall and Ayer previously collaborated on the CBS cop drama “Training Day,” which was based on 2001 film of the same name that Ayer wrote.

Beall is repped by CAA, Management 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Cedar Park is repped by CAA.

The next pilot is an untitled drama from writer and executive producer Tom Kapinos. It is described as a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life. The show is inspired by the series “Quadras,” from Endemol Shine France.

The series will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Endemol Shine North America. Sanaa Hamri will direct the pilot and executive produce. Sharon Levy, Francois-Xavier Demaison, and Nicolas Coppermann will also executive produce.

Kapinos is known for his work on shows like “Dawson’s Creek,” “Californication,” “Lucifer,” and “White Famous.” He is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Hamri is a Fox mainstay, having directed over a dozen episodes of “Empire.” She has also directed episodes of shows like “Shameless,” “Elementary,” and “90210.” She is repped by CAA and Larry Kennar Entertainment.

(Pictured: Tom Kapinos)