×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Orders Drama Pilots From Will Beall, Tom Kapinos

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Kapinos'White Famous' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterst

Fox has picked up two more drama pilots for the 2019-2020 season.

First up is “Deputy,” which hails from writer and executive producer Will Beall. In the series, Deputy Bill Hollister is a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Ayer will direct the pilot and executive produce under his Cedar Park banner along with Cedar Park’s Chris Long. eOne will produce, with Cedar Park currently being under a first-look deal with the studio.

Beall and Ayer previously collaborated on the CBS cop drama “Training Day,” which was based on 2001 film of the same name that Ayer wrote.

Beall is repped by CAA, Management 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Cedar Park is repped by CAA.

The next pilot is an untitled drama from writer and executive producer Tom Kapinos. It is described as a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life. The show is inspired by the series “Quadras,” from Endemol Shine France.

Related

The series will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Endemol Shine North America. Sanaa Hamri will direct the pilot and executive produce. Sharon Levy, Francois-Xavier Demaison, and Nicolas Coppermann will also executive produce.

Kapinos is known for his work on shows like “Dawson’s Creek,” “Californication,” “Lucifer,” and “White Famous.” He is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Hamri is a Fox mainstay, having directed over a dozen episodes of “Empire.” She has also directed episodes of shows like “Shameless,” “Elementary,” and “90210.” She is repped by CAA and Larry Kennar Entertainment.

(Pictured: Tom Kapinos)

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Tom Kapinos'White Famous' TV show premiere,

    Fox Orders Drama Pilots From Will Beall, Tom Kapinos

    Fox has picked up two more drama pilots for the 2019-2020 season. First up is “Deputy,” which hails from writer and executive producer Will Beall. In the series, Deputy Bill Hollister is a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, [...]

  • Jimmy KimmelABC Executive Session and Writing

    5 Things We Learned at TCA 2019: Day 8

    ABC, along with its teen-focused corporate sibling Freeform, presented some of their upcoming slate at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour Tuesday. Panels for new series included Scott Foley’s return to ABC’s air with spy caper “Whiskey Cavalier,” Elizabeth Meriwether’s “New Girl” follow-up “Bless This Mess,” and two series with high-profile celebrities as producers [...]

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    No Star Wars, No Problem: Disney Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

    Walt Disney Studios had a much more magical earnings report than analysts had expected. The entertainment powerhouse behind Pixar, Marvel, and the world’s most trafficked theme parks logged earnings per share of $1.84, a 3% drop from $1.89 in the prior-year quarter. Disney also reported revenue of $15.3 billion, essentially flat with the year-ago period. [...]

  • UTA Acquires Digital Media Firm DBA

    UTA Acquires Digital Media Firm DBA

    UTA has acquired the talent representation firm Digital Brand Architects as it expands in the arena of working with digital media stars and influencers. DBA has been co-owned by Irving Azoff’s Azoff Company since 2013. The acquisition also brings to UTA the company’s stake in Digital Brand Products, a merchandising arm that develops licensed products [...]

  • 2019 TCA WINTER PRESS TOUR -

    ABC's Karey Burke Confident That Oscars Will See 'Big Turnout'

    New ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke expressed bullishness at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that this year’s Academy Awards telecast would be sure to draw in viewers, and downplayed the recent controversy surrounding Kevin Hart that led ABC to a host-less Oscars. When asked if the issue was prompting worry, Burke responded: “I have to be [...]

  • MODERN FAMILY - ABC's "Modern Family"

    'Modern Family' Renewed for 11th and Final Season

    It’s the end of a comedy era for ABC: “Modern Family” has been renewed for an 11th and final season in 2019-20. The 20th Century Fox Television series has been an anchor of ABC’s primetime schedule since its premiere in 2009. Created by Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, the domestic comedy revolving around an extended [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad