Fox Orders Drama Pilot From Annie Weisman, Jason Katims

Fox has picked up a drama pilot based on the Australian series “Sisters” that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims.

In the untitled drama, only child Julia Beckley has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

The original series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks.

Weisman will write and executive produce the project. Katims, Banks, Jeni Mulein, and Sharon Levy will also executive produce. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Endemol Shine North America.

The pilot reunites Weisman and Katims, who previously worked together on the Hulu series “The Path” and NBC’s “Parenthood.” Weisman’s other credits include “Desperate Housewives,” “Suburgatory,” and “Dead Like Me.” She is repped by WME.

Katims is best known for creating shows like “Parenthood,” and “Roswell.” He is also known for his work on shows such as “Friday Night Lights,” “About a Boy,” “The Path,” and, most recently, “Rise” and “Pure Genius.” He was previously under an overall deal at Universal TV but it was announced in January he had signed an overall deal at Apple. He is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose.

Endemol Shine North America also has an untitled drama pilot at Fox from Tom Kapinos, which is based on the French series “Quadras.” Levy, who is president of unscripted and scripted TV at Endemol Shine North America, is an executive producer on both projects.