‘Other People’s Houses’ Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Works at Fox

Elaine Low

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking to reunite with “Ringer” creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder on a dramedy co-produced by Fox Entertainment and UTV.

Fox is developing “Other People’s Houses,” Variety has learned, and has given the project a script commitment. Charmelo and Snyder will write and executive produce, while Neil Meron, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Mark Nicholson are also attached as exec producers.

Based on the book by Abbi Waxman, the series is described as a “suburban dramedy, somewhere between ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Catastrophe,'” following nine people living in the quiet, well-off Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Though the lens of social media, the show’s characters “navigate their way through emotional ups and downs, as they try to figure out their lives as partners, parents, friends, and neighbors.”

In the center of the neighborhood and the drama are Frances Bloom, a stay-at-home mother, and working mom Anne Porter. Porter, a social media influencer, will be played by Gellar.

Gellar, Meron and Waxman are all represented by ICM Partners. Charmelo and Snyder are repped by A.B. Fischer at Literate.

Gellar starred in Charmelo and Snyder’s drama “Ringer,” which aired on the CW from 2011 to 2012. The show ran for one season.

