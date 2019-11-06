Fox Developing Multi-Cam Comedy From ‘Happy Together’ Creator

“Happy Together” creator Austen Earl and writer Luke Cunningham have set up a project at Fox.

The network has given a script commitment to “G-Men,” a multi-camera comedy from the pair that hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

“G-Men” centers around two estranged brothers who both claim to be government agents despite the fact that one works for the FBI and the other is a part-time mailman. The duo struggle to put their differences aside when they reunite to help their “larger-than-life mother” move on after their father passes away. While at first they’re not best pleased with the new arrangement, they ultimately realize that sometimes it’s the people you agree with the least who inspire you to be your best.

Cunningham will pen and exec produce the project, while Earl serves as a non-writing executive producer.

Earl is also known for his work on the Mark Feuerstein sitcom “9JKL,” which ran for a single season on CBS, and the Joel McHale show “The Great Indoors,” which likewise ended its run after one season at the Eye. His previous credits also include “The Millers,” “The Last Man on Earth” and “The Office.”

Other than writing an episode of “Happy Together,” Cunningham was also a writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”