×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Developing Drama From ‘The Americans’ Exec Producer Graham Yost

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fox is developing one-hour drama “Talent,” to be written and executive produced by “The Americans” and “Justified” executive producer Graham Yost.

Sony Pictures Television, Original Film and Boom! Studios will produce the show about a woman, Nicole Dane, who wakes up in a hospital, only to discover that she is the sole survivor of an accident that killed 148 people. As rumors about Nicole’s “miraculous” survival begin to circulate, she discovers that she has inherited the talents of those who did not make it, and must use her newfound abilities and second chance at life to “bring closure to their unfinished stories and solve the mystery of the accident, all while trying to escape a past that continues to haunt her.”

Based on a graphic novel series, “Talent” is described as a “visceral, yet emotional, mystery about redemption and human connection.”

Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Toby Jaffe, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie are listed as non-writing executive producers. Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski are non-writing co-executive producers.

“When I first read ‘Talent,’ I was immediately hooked, as it took me on an incredible journey I’ll never forget,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Broadcasting Company president of entertainment. “This project accomplishes two professional goals of mine: work again with Graham Yost, one of the finest creators in the business; and transition ‘Talent’ from feature development into the world to television. In Graham, Neal Moritz, Sony and Boom, we have the perfect partners who have the vision to bring this fantastic story and its characters to life as we take these important steps in building future Fox.”

Related

The series has received a script commitment with a significant penalty attached. The network is said to be considering the project for a straight-to-series order.

“I am very excited to be adapting this wonderful graphic novel,” said Graham Yost. “I think this could be a thrilling, emotional and, if I don’t blow it, thought-provoking show. It’s great to be working with Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and the team at Fox.”

Mortiz and Boom Comics’ Christy and Richie are represented by UTA.  Yost is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth to

    Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth to Exit Magical Elves Banner

    “Top Chef” and “Project Runway” producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth are leaving Magical Elves, the powerhouse unscripted the duo founded in 2001. The pair said Wednesday they intend to return to their roots as independent producers after a transition period. Los Angeles-based Magical Elves was acquired in 2014 by British production group Tinopolis. Tinopolis [...]

  • Longtime TV Editor Recalls Working for

    How a Bad Director Can Spoil the Show (Guest Column)

    I have been blessed with editing some of TV’s greatest shows, working with some of the industry’s greatest minds. “The Wonder Years,” “Arrested Development,” “The Office,” “Scrubs,” “Pushing Daisies” and, most recently, “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” I have earned an Emmy, ACE Eddie Awards, and many nominations. But whatever kudos I’ve received, over my [...]

  • President Donald Trump gives his State

    TV Ratings: State of the Union Ticks Up in Early Numbers

    President Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address is up versus the 2018 address in the early Nielsen numbers. Looking at figures from the Big 4 broadcast networks, the speech delivered a combined 16.3 rating in metered market households. That is up approximately 10% from the 14.8 the State of the Union delivered last year. [...]

  • Supernatural -- "Lebanon" -- Image Number:

    'Supernatural' Team Talks 'Homage to the Winchester Family' 300th Episode

    For its 200th episode milestone in 2014, “Supernatural” went deeply meta, delivering “almost a pure homage to the #SPNFamily and the crazy things that happened to the show, from the books being written about it to the Clue games to the Funko figures,” series star Jared Padalecki recalls. Now five years later the show is [...]

  • Elvis Mitchell WGFestival, Los Angeles, USA

    Elvis Mitchell Geotags Top Filmmakers in Docuseries 'Elvis Goes There'

    Journalist, film critic and radio host Elvis Mitchell got to travel the world and interview renowned filmmakers about their hometowns and inspirations in his new docuseries “Elvis Goes There” on EPIX. “Each place was very specific and came to mean much more than I could’ve imagined,” Mitchell told Variety. Mitchell sits down with “Black Panther” director [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad