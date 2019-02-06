Fox Developing Drama From ‘The Americans’ Exec Producer Graham Yost

Fox is developing one-hour drama “Talent,” to be written and executive produced by “The Americans” and “Justified” executive producer Graham Yost.

Sony Pictures Television, Original Film and Boom! Studios will produce the show about a woman, Nicole Dane, who wakes up in a hospital, only to discover that she is the sole survivor of an accident that killed 148 people. As rumors about Nicole’s “miraculous” survival begin to circulate, she discovers that she has inherited the talents of those who did not make it, and must use her newfound abilities and second chance at life to “bring closure to their unfinished stories and solve the mystery of the accident, all while trying to escape a past that continues to haunt her.”

Based on a graphic novel series, “Talent” is described as a “visceral, yet emotional, mystery about redemption and human connection.”

Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Toby Jaffe, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie are listed as non-writing executive producers. Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski are non-writing co-executive producers.

“When I first read ‘Talent,’ I was immediately hooked, as it took me on an incredible journey I’ll never forget,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Broadcasting Company president of entertainment. “This project accomplishes two professional goals of mine: work again with Graham Yost, one of the finest creators in the business; and transition ‘Talent’ from feature development into the world to television. In Graham, Neal Moritz, Sony and Boom, we have the perfect partners who have the vision to bring this fantastic story and its characters to life as we take these important steps in building future Fox.”

The series has received a script commitment with a significant penalty attached. The network is said to be considering the project for a straight-to-series order.

“I am very excited to be adapting this wonderful graphic novel,” said Graham Yost. “I think this could be a thrilling, emotional and, if I don’t blow it, thought-provoking show. It’s great to be working with Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and the team at Fox.”

Mortiz and Boom Comics’ Christy and Richie are represented by UTA. Yost is repped by CAA.