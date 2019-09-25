×

Fox to Develop DEA Drama Series From 'Deputy' Team

DEPUTY: Stephen Dorff in DEPUTY
Fox is developing a new cop drama with the producing team behind “Deputy” ahead of that show’s midseason debut.

Variety has learned that David Ayer and Chris Long are attached to executive produce the one-hour drama “DEA” at Fox under their Cedar Park banner with Craig Gore attached to write and executive produce. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

The series is described as an an “operation of the week” show as Jack Riley and his DEA Task Force hunt down a “big bad” drug kingpin each season, dismantling dangerous drug organizations in major cities across the U.S. that local law enforcement cannot handle themselves.

The real Riley is a retired top DEA agent himself who who led the hunt for notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Riley will serve as a consulting producer on the series along with Paul Soltaroff, a journalist and expert on the war on drugs.

Ayer will direct the series in addition to executive producing. Brian Volk-Weiss, Matt Ochacher, and Michael Pelmont  of the Nacelle Company will also executive produce. eOne will co-produce along with Fox Entertainment. Jacqueline Sacerio will oversee the project for eOne.

Gore is currently an executive producer on the CBS reboot of “SWAT.” He also worked as a writer and executive producer on NBC’s “Chicago PD.” His deal was brokered by Paradigm and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. The deal was completed prior to the expiration of the franchise agreement between the WGA and ATA.

Ayer and Long are also executive producers on “Deputy,” with Ayer also directing that pilot. The series stars Stephen Dorff as an Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who is thrust into the top spot in the department when the elected sheriff dies.

Ayer’s past directing credits include the films “Bright,” “Fury,” “End of Watch,” and “Suicide Squad,” while his writing credits include “The Fast and the Furious,” “Dark Blue,” and “Training Day.” Long was previously the head of programming for Audience Network, which he ran for 18 years.

Ayer and Cedar Park repped by WME.

(Pictured: Stephen Dorff in “Deputy”)

