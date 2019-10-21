×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Corp Names AMC’s Yoel Flohr Executive VP of Technology, Digital

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Fox Corporation has hired Yoel Flohr as executive vice president of technology and digital, Variety has learned

He will report to Fox Corporation chief technology officer and president of digital Paul Cheesbrough. In his new role, Flohr will lead the digital product portfolio for Fox Entertainment, overseeing existing digital products and relationships, including Fox Now. He will work with the Fox Entertainment team to develop and grow new digital businesses, partnerships, and revenues.

“Yoel is the ideal leader to propel Fox Entertainment’s multi-platform and product management initiatives and partnerships,” Cheesebrough said. “I am delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working together to build and grow our digital capabilities and revenue streams.”

Flohr previously served as executive vice president of digital and franchise development for AMC Networks and Studios, where he oversaw its digital business.

At AMC, Flohr promoted the development of global franchises like “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “The Terror.” He also ran the TV Everywhere business for all of AMC’s brands. Before joining AMC in 2016, Flohr co-founded Thirty Labs Inc., a start-up studio focused on the digital video space, and earlier founded Ventuation, a strategic consulting and digital incubation firm. Prior to this, Flohr was the vice president of digital at Shine Group.

More TV

  • Fox Corp Names AMC's Yoel Flohr

    Fox Corp Names AMC's Yoel Flohr Executive VP of Technology, Digital

    Fox Corporation has hired Yoel Flohr as executive vice president of technology and digital, Variety has learned He will report to Fox Corporation chief technology officer and president of digital Paul Cheesbrough. In his new role, Flohr will lead the digital product portfolio for Fox Entertainment, overseeing existing digital products and relationships, including Fox Now. [...]

  • Monica Lewinsky

    Monica Lewinsky to Produce Documentary ‘15 Minutes of Shame’ for HBO Max

    Monica Lewinsky has teamed with “Catfish” co-host and producer Max Joseph to produce “15 Minutes of Shame,” a documentary for HBO Max about the culture of public shaming. “15 Minutes of Shame” is described as a look at people from around the world who have been caught up in a situation that involved public criticism [...]

  • 'Riverdale' Team Sets Drama Pilot at

    'Riverdale' Team Sets Drama Pilot at HBO Max

    “Riverdale” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and two of the show’s writers have set up the drama “The Shelley Society” at HBO Max with a pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The project follows a young Mary Shelley and a band of her fellow Romantics, including Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron, as they battle supernatural threats, including the [...]

  • Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills to Co-Produce SAG Awards

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions have joined the SAG Awards producing team. The guild announced this morning that Kathy Connell will once again serve as the show’s producer along with Hayes and Milliner in partnership with Avalon Harbor. “Attending the SAG Awards has always been a pleasure and a privilege for me,” [...]

  • Alia Shawkat

    Alia Shawkat Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Drama Pilot 'Old Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alia Shawkat has been cast in the upcoming FX pilot “The Old Man,” Variety has learned exclusively. She joins previously announced lead Jeff Bridges as well as cast members John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Simpsons' Soars, 'Batwoman'

    TV Ratings: 'The Simpsons' Soars, 'Batwoman' Dips

    Helped by a sizable NFL lead-in, “The Simpsons” aired its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode to excellent numbers on Fox. Homer, Marge and co. were provided the highest rated scripted show on Sunday night, scoring a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and around 5.7 million total viewers. The rest of Fox’s Sunday Animation Domination was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad