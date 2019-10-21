Fox Corp Names AMC’s Yoel Flohr Executive VP of Technology, Digital

Fox Corporation has hired Yoel Flohr as executive vice president of technology and digital, Variety has learned

He will report to Fox Corporation chief technology officer and president of digital Paul Cheesbrough. In his new role, Flohr will lead the digital product portfolio for Fox Entertainment, overseeing existing digital products and relationships, including Fox Now. He will work with the Fox Entertainment team to develop and grow new digital businesses, partnerships, and revenues.

“Yoel is the ideal leader to propel Fox Entertainment’s multi-platform and product management initiatives and partnerships,” Cheesebrough said. “I am delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working together to build and grow our digital capabilities and revenue streams.”

Flohr previously served as executive vice president of digital and franchise development for AMC Networks and Studios, where he oversaw its digital business.

At AMC, Flohr promoted the development of global franchises like “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “The Terror.” He also ran the TV Everywhere business for all of AMC’s brands. Before joining AMC in 2016, Flohr co-founded Thirty Labs Inc., a start-up studio focused on the digital video space, and earlier founded Ventuation, a strategic consulting and digital incubation firm. Prior to this, Flohr was the vice president of digital at Shine Group.