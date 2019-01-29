×
Fox Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Patty’s Auto’ From ‘Big C’ Creator

Darlene HuntAmazon's 'Good Girls Revolt' Panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour, Day 11, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2016
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Fox has given out a pilot order to the multi-camera comedy “Patty’s Auto.”

Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty and the eclectic women who work for her.

Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and executive producer. Hunt previously created the Showtime series “The Big C.” She also recently worked on ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” and “The Conners.” Her other credits include “Good Girls Revolt,” “90210,” and “The Goldbergs.”She is repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will also executive produce via their Brownstone Productions banner. Patrice Banks will serve as consulting producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is under an overall deal, will produce.

Brownstone once again set up multiple broadcast projects this season. Others include the NBC basketball drama “Hoops” and an untitled drama at ABC from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Brownstone is repped by UTA, Untitled, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Fox had previously given straight-to-series orders to the animated comedies “Duncanville” and “Bless the Harts” for the 2019-2020 season. The network has also ordered the single-cam comedy “Richard Lovely” from Billy Finnegan and multi-cam “Geniuses” from “LA to Vegas” creator Lon Zimmet.

