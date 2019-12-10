Fox to Develop Comedy ‘Kidless’ From ‘Single Parents’ Writer

A single-camera comedy titled “Kidless” is currently in the works at Fox.

The project hails from writer and co-executive producer Mnelik Belilgne and executive producer Jamie Tarses. Belilgne is currently a writer and co-executive producer on the ABC comedy “Single Parents.” He and Tarses previously worked together on the YouTube original comedy series “Champaign ILL” and ABC’s “The Mayor,” on which he was a writer and Tarses was an executive producer.

The series is loosely based on Mnelik’s own parents and their lives post-kids. It is described as an ensemble comedy that follows two married couples, a widow, and a single dad, who must reimagine their lives now that their kids have left the nest.

20th Century Fox Television will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

It was announced last week that Fox has also set up projects involving Oscar winner Melissa Leo and director Paul Feig. Variety exclusively reported in November that Fox is developing a multi-camera comedy starring Louie Anderson in which Anderson will appear onscreen in a cat costume as the sarcastic household pet of a suburban family.