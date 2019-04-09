×
Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox Mom' Era of Animated Comedies

Cynthia Littleton

Get ready for a fresh twist on a Fox animated comedy. Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said the network plans to “double down” on its strength in adult animation with two new shows on deck that will offer a strong female perspective.

“We know what the ‘Fox Dad’ is — Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin — now we have the ‘Fox Mom’ coming up,” Collier said during his keynote address on April 7 at the National Association of Broadcasters’ Executive Leadership Summit, held as part of the NAB’s annual weeklong conference in Las Vegas.

Collier cited the upcoming animated comedy “Bless the Harts,” toplined by Kristen Wiig from comedy veteran Emily Spivey and Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Also on tap is “Duncanville,” spearheaded by Amy Poehler and creators Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully, with Rashida Jones on board for the voice cast.

“It’s a murderer’s row of talent,” Collier said. “That’s really promising.”

Collier, formerly a top executive at AMC Networks, has been at the helm of the Fox broadcast network for about six months. The network and its Fox Corporation parent company is undergoing a massive transformation after the separation from other 21st Century Fox assets that were formally acquired by Disney last month.

Collier described the atmosphere at the new iteration of Fox as working for a startup with enormous resources.

“We have been offered a new ‘day one’ for our company. That’s the rarest opportunity in business,” Collier enthused. “We have a tremendous balance sheet and we are eager to build out our capabilities. We are not scared to invest. All of that is creating an energy in the hallways that is palpable.”

Collier acknowledged that Fox has some marketing challenges ahead as it balances the needs of a schedule of shows that aim for different demographics on most nights.

“Your greatest strength is your greatest weakness,” Collier said. “We don’t speak to just one audience. Our strength is the diversity of our opportunity but marketing from one night to the other is harder.”

Collier was pressed on whether the network’s corporate association with Fox News is becoming a liability amid growing outrage in the creative community about some of the political commentary offered by Fox News’ primetime opinion hosts.

Collier emphasized that the network’s operations are wholly separate from Fox News, separated by 3,000 miles and a different business agenda.

“They’ve never once called and asked me to express my editorial opinion and they’ve certainly not been asked to weigh in on the entertainment side,” Collier said. He pointed to recent Fox programs ranging from the musical staging of “Rent” to a recent episode of “Family Guy” that took aim at President Donald Trump.

“The editorial integrity of this (company) from a pure entertainment perspective is incredible,” Collier said. “Not only is there respect for artistic integrity but people have felt encouraged to come to us because of that creative freedom.”

  • Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox

    Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox Mom' Era of Animated Comedies

    Get ready for a fresh twist on a Fox animated comedy. Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said the network plans to “double down” on its strength in adult animation with two new shows on deck that will offer a strong female perspective. “We know what the ‘Fox Dad’ is — Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin — [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz Series 'High Fidelity' Moves to Hulu From Disney+

    “High Fidelity,” an upcoming series starring Zoe Kravitz, has been moved from Disney+ to Hulu, Variety has learned. The decision comes only a couple weeks after Disney acquired a controlling stake in Hulu as part of the $71 billion Fox acquisition deal. “High Fidelity” was originally positioned on the slate of new series at Disney+, which [...]

  • QUEER EYE

    ‘Queer Eye’ Fans Help Raise $95,000 for Contestant to Go Back to College

    “Queer Eye” helped give contestant Jess Guilbeaux a makeover in Season 3, and now fans of the show have helped her return to college. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $95,000 of its $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe page, set up by Vanessa Gamet, says Guilbeaux is a “strong, black lesbian woman” who was thrown [...]

  • Ben Relles - YouTube

    YouTube Jumping Into Interactive Programming, Led by Originals Exec Ben Relles

    YouTube plans to take its original programming into a new dimension — with a new slate of content geared around interactive content and live specials. The new initiative will be headed by Ben Relles, who previously was head of unscripted for YouTube Originals, a position he held since June 2015. Relles has been named to [...]

  • Richard E Grant Sally Field

    Richard E. Grant, Sally Field Join Jason Segel Series 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' at AMC

    Jason Segel’s anthology series “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” which is currently in the works at AMC, has added a couple heavyweight actors to the cast. Richard E. Grant and Sally Field have joined the hour-long series, which centers around a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday [...]

  • WCBS-TV New York news anchor Kristine

    Sara Gilbert to Leave 'The Talk' After Nine Seasons

    Sara Gilbert is leaving “The Talk” after nine seasons. The co-host made the announcement on the Tuesday episode of the CBS talk show. “This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth. But I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” Gilbert said at the beginning [...]

  • TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal

    TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal Pictures Video

    TF1 Studio, the film and TV co-production and distribution arm of France’s leading commercial network, has signed a deal with Universal Pictures Video to distribute its content. Starting this month, Universal Pictures Video will be handling all the distribution of TF1 Studio’s films and series on its home entertainment platforms. TF1 Studio’s 2019 slate includes [...]

