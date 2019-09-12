Fox Business Changes Top Ranks as Lauren Petterson Replaces Brian Jones

The change of a prominent executive is a big story in the world of business. And so too is it in the world of TV networks that cover the world of business every day.

Brian Jones, a longtime Fox News employee who had a hand in the launch of Fox Business Network before he became the top executive overseeing it, is leaving the operation. Lauren Petterson, an executive who has had oversight of the “Fox & Friends” franchise on Fox News Channel for years, is taking that role immediately, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Thursday.

“”Brian is a talented executive and a distinguished colleague who built Fox Business and accomplished a great deal during his 20 years of combined service at both Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. We wish him continued success as he embarks on his next chapter,” said Scott, in a statement, “Lauren has extraordinary skills in developing programming and working with talent and I am confident she will lead Fox Business to even further success.”

More to come…