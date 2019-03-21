Fox Broadcasting Lays Out Programming Slate in Post-Disney Merger Sizzle Reel (Watch)

Fox Broadcasting unveiled a new sizzle reel on Wednesday night in the wake of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger officially closing, with the broadcaster touting its current series roster.

The video features both scripted and unscripted programming across Fox’s lineup. Among the shows featured are legacy series like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Empire.” In one “Empire” clip, Lucious Lyon says “The company we knew and loved is changing.” Newer scripted shows like “The Orville,” “The Passage,” and “9-1-1” appear as well. Also featured in the video are unscripted hits like “The Masked Singer” along with The World Series and WWE’s “SmackDown Live,” which will make its debut on Fox this October.

With the Disney deal officially closed, Fox Broadcasting is now part of the standalone entity Fox Corp., which also includes Fox Television Stations Group, Fox News Group, and Fox Sports Media Group.

Disney closed the 15-month-in-the-making merger at 12:02 a.m. ET Wednesday. Disney now controls: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Family, and Fox Animation; Fox’s television creative units, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions, and Fox21; FX Networks; National Geographic Partners; Fox Networks Group International; Star India; and Fox’s interests in Hulu, Tata Sky, and Endemol Shine Group.