Fox's Annie Wesiman, Jason Katims Pilot Casts Mustafa Elzein

Mustafa Elzein has been cast in the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, Variety has learned.

Elzein joins previously announced cast members Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Timothy Hutton.

The pilot is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor (Hutton), used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend (Echikunwoke) and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

Elzein has been cast as Dr. Isaac Haddad, described as an “annoyingly” good-looking young doctor living the good life as a successful single doctor in New York. A promising young scientist, he works as Leon Bechley’s number two in his fertility practice.

Elzein’s recent credits include “Shameless,” “SEAL Team,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Love Is_,” and “Dynasty.” He also previously starred in the Crackle series “Sequestered.”

He is repped by Abrams Artist Agency and Luber Roklin.

The original “Sisters” series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks. Weisman will write and executive produce the pilot. Katims, Banks, Jeni Mulein, and Sharon Levy will also executive produce. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and executive produce. The project is a co-production between Universal Television, Endemol Shine North America, and Fox Entertainment.

