×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox 2019-20 Schedule Loads Up for Midseason as Network Juggles Scripted and Sports

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charlie Collier
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

The new-model Fox network is loading up on 10 new scripted series for the 2019-20 season, most of which will be held for midseason as the network adjusts to its heightened focus on live sports.

Fox’s volume of new scripted series has doubled from the 2018-19 season, a clear statement from the network that it aims to remain a player in traditional primetime comedies and drama. But as promised, the network’s fall and winter lineup is also heavy on live sports, from “Thursday Night Football” to the WWE’s “Smackdown Live” taking over  Fridays.

“We wanted to let the creative community know that Fox is not only open for business but we feel like we’re stronger than ever,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier in outlining the 2019-20 schedule to reporters. Fox is set to formally present its new primetime lineup to advertisers today at New York’s Beacon Theater at 4 p.m. ET.

For the fall, Fox will add two dramas and animated comedy “Bless the Harts.” Fox’s series orders to date feature only one new live action comedy, “Outmatched,” starring Jason Biggs, which is slated for midseason.

Related

The biggest scheduling move in the fall is the slotting of new drama “Not Just Me,” about a scandal involving a fertility doctor, behind season two of this year’s reality sleeper “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday. “Masked Singer” will get a workout next season with a third season bowing behind the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

“Prodigal Son,” which revolves around a criminal psychologist, moves into the Monday 9 p.m. slot behind Fox’s hit procedural “9-1-1.” In its sixth and final season, “Empire” returns to its original Tuesday 9 p.m. stomping grounds, behind season three of medical potboiler “The Resident.”

Thursday through Sunday becomes a football sandwich around the WWE on Fridays, with the NFL on Thursday and Sunday afternoons and college gridiron action on Saturdays.

Fox’s Sunday animation block stays put with the addition of the new family toon “Bless the Harts,” featuring the vocal talents of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, in the 8:30 p.m. hammock slot between “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said “Harts” has the making of a “signature comedy” for the ntework.

Fox as ever plans to use its prime sports lead-ins to launch important shows as football season winds down. “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which marks Fox’s effort to franchise the “9-1-1” format, will debut Jan. 19 following Fox’s coverage of the NFL’s NFC championship game.

Fox’s midseason drama slate ranges from cop drama “Deputy” to Southern Gothic soap “Filthy Rich” to the AI-centric thriller “neXt.” Also on tap for midseason is the animated domestic comedy “Duncanville” and “The Great North,” another toon from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Masked Singer

    Fox Will Place 'Masked Singer' After Super Bowl

    Many Super Bowl viewers tune in to see who will sing during halftime. Next year, they can tune in after the show for a little warbling as well Fox Broadcasting said it will air its popular competition program “The Masked Singer” right after its broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, a sign of the momentum the [...]

  • Golf Digest

    Discovery Buys Golf Digest From Condé Nast for $30 Million

    Discovery announced the acquisition of Golf Digest from Condé Nast, adding further momentum to the cable programmer’s big multiplatform swing into golf entertainment. It builds on Discovery’s 12-year international rights deal with PGA Tour and an exclusive content deal with golf pro Tiger Woods. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Discovery is paying around $30 [...]

  • Doris Day Dead

    Doris Day, Legendary Actress, Dies at 97

    Doris Day, one of Hollywood’s most popular stars of the 1950s and ’60s who was Oscar-nommed for “Pillow Talk” and starred in her own TV show, has died. She was 97. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed the legendary actress-singer died on Monday at her Carmel Valley home. Though she was marketed as a wholesome [...]

  • Amazon Nabs International Rights to Jean-Luc

    Amazon Nabs International Rights to CBS' Jean-Luc Picard 'Star Trek' Series

    Amazon has grabbed international rights to CBS All Access’ “Star Trek”-branded series revolving around Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard character. Amazon has picked up the show from CBS Television Studios in more than 200 territories outside the U.S. and Canada. There’s no word yet on a premiere date for the show. Amazon will have episodes of [...]

  • EMPIRE: Pictured L-R: Taraji P. Henson

    'Empire' to End With Season 6 on Fox

    The “Empire” has fallen. Fox announced Monday that music drama “Empire’s” recently announced sixth season will be the show’s last. “We are turning the final season into a television event,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said. “One of the great benefits of announcing a final season announce have the fans lean in have the finale [...]

  • FILTHY RICH: Kim Cattrall in FILTHY

    Fox 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule and New Series

    Fox’s first primetime schedule since the Disney merger leans heavily on animated, with only two new dramas and one new animated comedy premiering this fall. Here’s the schedule and descriptions of the new scripted series: FOX FALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE  (New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET) MONDAY Related Fox 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule and New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad