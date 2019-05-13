Fox 2019-20 Schedule Loads Up for Midseason as Network Juggles Scripted and Sports

The new-model Fox network is loading up on 10 new scripted series for the 2019-20 season, most of which will be held for midseason as the network adjusts to its heightened focus on live sports.

Fox’s volume of new scripted series has doubled from the 2018-19 season, a clear statement from the network that it aims to remain a player in traditional primetime comedies and drama. But as promised, the network’s fall and winter lineup is also heavy on live sports, from “Thursday Night Football” to the WWE’s “Smackdown Live” taking over Fridays.

“We wanted to let the creative community know that Fox is not only open for business but we feel like we’re stronger than ever,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier in outlining the 2019-20 schedule to reporters. Fox is set to formally present its new primetime lineup to advertisers today at New York’s Beacon Theater at 4 p.m. ET.

For the fall, Fox will add two dramas and animated comedy “Bless the Harts.” Fox’s series orders to date feature only one new live action comedy, “Outmatched,” starring Jason Biggs, which is slated for midseason.

The biggest scheduling move in the fall is the slotting of new drama “Not Just Me,” about a scandal involving a fertility doctor, behind season two of this year’s reality sleeper “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday. “Masked Singer” will get a workout next season with a third season bowing behind the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

“Prodigal Son,” which revolves around a criminal psychologist, moves into the Monday 9 p.m. slot behind Fox’s hit procedural “9-1-1.” In its sixth and final season, “Empire” returns to its original Tuesday 9 p.m. stomping grounds, behind season three of medical potboiler “The Resident.”

Thursday through Sunday becomes a football sandwich around the WWE on Fridays, with the NFL on Thursday and Sunday afternoons and college gridiron action on Saturdays.

Fox’s Sunday animation block stays put with the addition of the new family toon “Bless the Harts,” featuring the vocal talents of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, in the 8:30 p.m. hammock slot between “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said “Harts” has the making of a “signature comedy” for the ntework.

Fox as ever plans to use its prime sports lead-ins to launch important shows as football season winds down. “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which marks Fox’s effort to franchise the “9-1-1” format, will debut Jan. 19 following Fox’s coverage of the NFL’s NFC championship game.

Fox’s midseason drama slate ranges from cop drama “Deputy” to Southern Gothic soap “Filthy Rich” to the AI-centric thriller “neXt.” Also on tap for midseason is the animated domestic comedy “Duncanville” and “The Great North,” another toon from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard.

