×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the Fourth Democratic Primary Debate

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, takes the stage with, from left, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University, in HoustonElection 2020 Debate, Houston, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

For the first time since Nancy Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, the top 12 Democratic primary candidates will take part in a debate. This marks the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 campaign season.

The event is co-hosted by CNN and the New York Times and will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio where it will air at 8 p.m. EST on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español while streaming exclusively on of the homepages of CNN and the New York Times. The debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper along with New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

Frontrunners Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren will be joined by the nine other potential Democratic candidates: New Jersey senator Cory Booker, mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, California senator Kamala Harris, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, businessman Tom Steyer, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

The candidates participating in tonight’s debate needed to achieve a two-percent rating in four separate Democratic National Committee-approved polls plus receive contributions from 130,000 unique donors with 400 donors coming from 20 different states. Marianne Williamson, Wayne Messam, Joe Sestak, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Michael Bennet and Steve Bullock did not meet all of the qualifications to participate in tonight’s debate.

More TV

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren,

    How to Watch the Fourth Democratic Primary Debate

    For the first time since Nancy Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, the top 12 Democratic primary candidates will take part in a debate. This marks the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 campaign season. The event is co-hosted by CNN and the New York Times and will be held at Otterbein [...]

  • Nailed It!

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Holiday Programming Release Dates

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere dates for its upcoming holiday programming and the CW renewed “The Outpost.” DATES  Netflix has announced the release dates for all of its upcoming holiday series and films. Beginning Nov. 1, the streaming service will kick off the holiday season with “Holiday in the Wild” starring [...]

  • Netflix Acquires Rights to Turkish Prison

    Netflix Acquires Rights to Turkish Prison Drama 'Avlu'

    Netflix has taken global rights to the first season of “Avlu,” the Turkish adaption of Fremantle’s hit Australian prison drama “Wentworth.” Produced by Hayri Aslan and Limon Film, “Avlu” is set in a female prison in Istanbul, and has the same characters as the Australian original, all trying to survive life behind bars. The deal with Netflix was brokered by [...]

  • Gina Rodriguez'Someone Great' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Gina Rodriguez Apologizes After Rapping N-Word in Deleted Instagram Video

    “Jane The Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has released an apology video shortly after she used the N-word while rapping along to a Fugees song in a video posted to her Instagram story. In the original video, which has since been deleted, Rodriguez raps along to “Ready or Not” while having her hair and makeup done. [...]

  • Tom Succession

    'Succession' Season 2 Finale Scores Over 1 Million Viewers

    “Succession” concluded its second season with a tense Roy family yacht trip, watched by over 1 million total viewers. According to HBO, 1.1 million total viewers tuned in to Sunday’s finale across all platforms, which is up 12% on the season 1 closer which garnered 1 million sets of eyeballs. The premium cabler expects total [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad