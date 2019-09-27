×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Four Highlights from Oprah’s Chat With Disney Chief Bob Iger on ‘Super Soul Sunday’

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Super Soul Sunday Bob Iger
CREDIT: Courtesy of Own

Oprah sat down with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to discuss his book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” on OWN’s “Super Soul Sunday,” airing this Sunday, Sept. 29. During that time, they discuss mentor Roone Arledge, Iger’s father, the Pulse nightclub shooting, and the moment when Steve Jobs revealed his cancer diagnosis to Iger.

Here are a few highlights from Oprah and Iger’s conversation about his more than four-decade long career in entertainment:

Delayed Retirement

For one thing, Iger thought he was going to publish his book in tandem with his retirement. Not so.

“I thought the timing would work,” he said. “Little did I know that the timing didn’t really work because I’m still at work. I thought this would be a perfect time to create a retrospective of my own of this incredibly wonderful personal experience.”

Iger, who has been CEO since 2005 and pushed back his retirement date several times, is now slated to step down from the top post at Disney at the end of 2021.

Leading With Optimism

Iger recalled an early interaction with Roone Arledge, “the big boss” at ABC News at the time, at one point standing side by side at adjacent urinals in the men’s room. Arledge asked Iger how his day was going.

“Some days I have a tough time keeping my head above water,” Iger told him. “I remember [Arledge] replying so quickly and in such a penetrating way: ‘Get a longer snorkle.'”

“Like, ‘Hey kid, you think it’s tough for you?'” laughed Iger at the memory. “In a way I took his response as a put down. I think I felt kind of small at the time. Let’s put it this way: I never said the same thing to anybody else when they asked me how my day was.”

The interaction was part of a greater lesson for Iger: that nobody wants to be led by a pessimist.

Iger also learned from Arledge that it was necessary to “innovate or die.”

“Roone was a big risk taker, and he believed if you just played it safe, you never did anything great,” Iger told Oprah. “And he also was quite aware, back in the ’70s, when I started working with him, that he world was changing fast, and because nothing was going to stay the same, you couldn’t stay the same.”

Oprah also brought up iger’s pursuit of “relentless perfection.” The Disney chief recalled Jiro, a renowned sushi chef in Tokyo. The chef, profiled in the documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” made an impression on Iger for his continual drive to achieve perfection. Arledge had the same impact on Iger.

“Often people settle for something that they may feel is good, when with more work, more time, more resources just — a longer snorkle — you can make it great,” said Iger. “So why aren’t we in the business of always trying to make something great?”

Lessons From His Father

Iger, who first wanted to be an anchorman like Walter Cronkite and would go on to head ABC’s sports and entertainment units, said that his father struggled with manic depression. He recalls in the book that as a student, academics were never his passion in high school, and that something clicked for him in college.

“I was determined to work hard, learn as much as I could learn, and I think that too was related to my father — a function of never wanting to experience the same sense of failure he felt about himself,” reads an excerpt from the book. “I didn’t have a clear idea of what success meant, no specific vision of being wealthy or powerful, but I was determined not to live a life of disappointment. Whatever shape my life took, I told myself there wasn’t a chance in the world I was going to toil on in frustration and lack of fulfillment.”

A Revealing Moment With Steve Jobs 

In announcing the acquisition of Pixar, while waiting in a conference room, Jobs took Iger aside.

“Steve showed up at the door and [motioned me over], and said, ‘Could we go for a walk?'” Iger told Oprah. “And I thought, ‘Oh, this can’t be good. He wants to get out of the deal, or he wants more money. He wants something.’ I just thought, why would he want to go for a walk with me on the brink of making this gigantic announcement?”

The two moguls sat down at a bench on Pixar’s campus.

“He put his arm behind me on the bench,” he recalled. “I thought, this is very interesting. I wasn’t close with him at this point, I was getting close. And [Jobs] said, ‘I’m going to tell you something only my doctor and my wife know. … and you can’t tell anybody else.'”

After revealing his cancer diagnosis, Jobs told Iger that he was giving him a chance to get out of the deal.

“I said, ‘Look, I have no idea what my legal responsibilities are here, you my word I won’t tell people,” said Iger, who said that Jobs’ will to live to see his son’s high school graduation impacted him greatly. “I don’t really know what the right thing to do here is from a corporate perspective, but my sense is we should go through with this. I won’t back out, I appreciate the opportunity.”

Lorraine Jobs later revealed to Iger, at Steve Jobs’ funeral, that she and her husband had debated whether they could trust Iger with Jobs’ diagnosis, and that he had told her: “I love that guy.”

In the book, Iger says that the feeling was mutual.

More TV

  • Jim Parsons Among Seven Cast in

    Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott Among Seven Cast in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

    Jim Parsons is hoping to make another big bang with his next role. The actor-producer and Dylan McDermott are among nine who have joined Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” series at Netflix. The others jumping aboard are Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking. They join previous announced cast members including Darren Criss, [...]

  • Super Soul Sunday Bob Iger

    Four Highlights from Oprah's Chat With Disney Chief Bob Iger on 'Super Soul Sunday'

    Oprah sat down with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to discuss his book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” on OWN’s “Super Soul Sunday,” airing this Sunday, Sept. 29. During that time, they discuss mentor Roone Arledge, Iger’s father, the Pulse nightclub shooting, and the moment when Steve Jobs revealed his cancer diagnosis to Iger. Here [...]

  • 'Ghostwriter,' 'Helpsters,' 'Snoopy in Space' Apple

    Apple TV Plus Releases Trailers for 'Ghostwriter,' 'Helpsters,' 'Snoopy in Space'

    Apple TV Plus released first look trailers for the three series in its kids and family programming lineup that will launch with the service on Nov. 1. The first is a reimagined version of “Ghostwriter,” Sesame Workshop’s beloved series that originally ran from 1992 to 1995. In this version, a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore, [...]

  • Bullitt Rexford Metz Cinematographer

    Second-Unit DP Rexford Metz Took to the Sky and Water for Memorable Shots

    King of the second-unit cinematographers, Rexford Metz is second to none when it comes to getting shots on the ground, in water or high in the sky.  He operated the camera during the famed 10-minute chase sequence in “Bullitt” on the streets of San Francisco in 1968, and it was his coverage of muscle cars [...]

  • BLACK GIRL MAGIC

    Gabrielle Union Teams With 'South Side' Trio on Comedy 'Black Girl Magic' at NBC

    NBC is developing the comedy series “Black Girl Magic” with Gabrielle Union onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The projects follows three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans. “Black Girl Magic” hails from the [...]

  • Sunnyside

    TV Ratings: New Shows Struggle Up Against 'Thursday Night Football'

    Thursday was a tricky night for new shows to debut given the presence of a titanic “Thursday Night Football” clash on Fox between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure enough, all five of the series which debuted struggled to make an impact. On NBC, “Perfect Harmony” starring Bradley Whitford debuted to a [...]

  • Anika Noni Rose Joins 'Little Fires

    Anika Noni Rose Joins 'Little Fires Everywhere' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anika Noni Rose will guest star on Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere,” Variety has learned exclusively. Rose will play a character named Paula Hawthorne who is described as a renowned photographer and art professor in New York who becomes a mentor to Mia when she is young. Mia is portrayed by Tiffany Boone in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad