×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fosse/Verdon’ Team Talks Examining Love Story and ‘How Things Are Actually Made’

By

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Rockwell and Michelle WiliamsFX 'Fosse/Verdon' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The producers behind “Fosse/Verdon” are not concerned that the still-living subjects of their upcoming FX limited series will be so upset over their depiction they will respond with a lawsuit, as Oliva de Havilland did after “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

“We’re incredibly careful when we talk about living people and it’s not our desire to impugn anyone,” executive producer Steven Levenson said at the FX Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the new limited series Monday.

Fosse/Verdon” explores the personal and professional partnership between Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams), in part during the pivotal time in the 1970s when they worked with actresses such as Liza Minnelli and Shirley MacLaine. While Nicole Fosse serves as a creative consultant and co-executive producer on the project, Minnelli and MacLaine are not involved, nor have they even seen any of the footage yet. With characters like those, executive producer and director Thomas Kail said, the key was to create “authenticity and integrity by capturing essential characteristics.”

Related

The central part of “Fosse/Verdon,” though is of course the relationship between Bob and Gwen themselves. For that, Kail said, they wanted to examine not only “this particular love story” but also “how things are actually made.”

“There’s a narrative of the lone genius [but] what’s actually happening beyond that, where your eye’s not supposed to go?” he said. “One of the things I want people to see in this show is there’s this incredible photo of Bob on the set of ‘Sweet Charity’ with the dancers and if you crop it in such a way it looks like it’s just Bob…but if you zoom out you see that there’s Gwen Verdon, directing this group of dancers. Part of what I hope the show does, in terms of talking about ‘how do you separate the man and the work?’ we also broaden the definition of the work and understand it’s not just this one man’s work — it’s also Gwen’s, it’s also the dancers’.”

For this, executive producer and writer Joel Fields added it has been “easy to follow what the truth was as we see it and then let the drama flow out of that.”

Working with Fosse has been key, as she is not only a “tremendous wealth of information and archival materials,” said Levenson, but has been able to provide invaluable insight into the “whole human being” behind the personas.

“The thing I kept hearing over and over again was that she was the sunshine in the room,” Williams said of Verdon. “And the way I’ve come to think of her is somebody who’s always trying their hardest and will occasionally be backed up against a wall where she’s cornered and things aren’t in her control anymore but…constantly trying to rise above and be her best self at all times.”

Williams called Fosse and Verdon “twin souls” and “the yin and yang…always chasing each other.” And Levenson added that while Fosse and Verdon’s marriage never actually ended, different elements of their relationship would come to the forefront at different times in their lives and careers — from love to friendship to rivalry. This will come out in the series, as “the dynamic between them is constantly shifting.”

Rockwell pointed out, though, that “Gwen was obviously his muse.”

“I don’t think Bob was meaning to hurt anybody,” he said. “When you’re having a crisis…he thinks [it] has got to take precedence over everything.”

When viewing the way a man like Fosse worked in the ’70s with today’s lens, Levenson admitted “there are so many troubling aspects of this story.” He and executive producers including Kail, Fields and Lin-Manuel Miranda were talking about doing the show “right around” the explosion of the #MeToo movement, which made them momentarily question whether or not this was a story that needed to be told but very quickly it became “Oh no, we have to tell this story,” Levenson said. “That’s actually the subject of what we’re doing.”

And Fosse added: “It’s a conversation that never ends [and] you can’t just sweep it under the rug. It needs to begin in the household, it every family, and it needs to be open and ongoing. … We also need to see how far things have come. … It is a period piece in that sense. You see things clash here, and you see the effort made to find the gray areas — to not go into black and white thinking…because people can do terrible things and still be good people, so there’s a struggle between the characters.”

“Fosse/Verdon” premieres April 9 on FX.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More TV

  • Have Anheuser-Busch Ads Gone Flat? 'Bud-vertisiing'

    Whatever Happened to 'Bud-vertising'?

    In a different era, Budweiser and Bud Light never needed help during the Super Bowl. So powerful was the beer’s owner, Aneheuser-Busch, that in 1992 its executives pressured CBS to run one of its commercials a second time because family scion August Busch III noticed a technical glitch while watching Super Bowl XXVI from Florida, [...]

  • John Landgraf TCA

    FX's John Landgraf: Netflix 'Isn't Telling You the Whole Story'

    FX chief John Landgraf spent much of his on-stage prepared remarks at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour criticizing Netflix’s reporting of its viewership. Netflix is “not telling you the whole story,” he told reporters and critics at the Pasadena, Calif. event Monday morning. His assertion: The popular streaming service doesn’t follow universally accepted [...]

  • New Amsterdam

    'New Amsterdam' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

    NBC has picked up freshman medical drama “New Amsterdam” for a second season. The series is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital. The show follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the newest medical director for the fictional [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Super Bowl Synchs Hold Steady for Music Publishers Despite Ratings Dip

    Despite a tepid halftime performance and a 10-year low in ratings, Sunday night’s Super Bowl telecast was still a healthy one for top music publishers and record labels, many of whom saw overall volume and revenue on par with 2018’s record year of activity. Among publishers, Sony/ATV secured seven synch licenses in national brand commercials, followed [...]

  • LEGION -- "Chapter 16" - Season

    'Legion' to End With Season 3 at FX

    “Legion” will come to a close with its upcoming third season. The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. Landgraf said that series creator Noah Hawley had always imagined “Legion” as a three-season show and will thus bring the [...]

  • Rent Valentina Dumplin Drag in Pop

    From 'A Star Is Born' to 'Dumplin': How Hollywood has Embraced the Art of Drag

    When “RuPaul’s Drag Race” launched on Logo a decade ago, it was watched by so few people that the inaugural run was later lovingly dubbed “The Lost Season.” But as the years and seasons of that reality competition series went on, its popularity grew exponentially and its influence subsequently spread over other parts of the [...]

  • State of the Union

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 4, 2019: State of the Union, 'Walking Dead'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, President Trump delivers the State of the Union address and “The Walking Dead” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad