TV News Roundup: ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Premiere Date Set at FX

In today’s TV news roundup, FX announced the premiere date for “Fosse/Verdon,” and Comedy Central released a new trailer for the final season of “Broad City.”

DATES

“Workin’ Moms” is set to premiere Feb. 22 on Netflix. The series, which is currently in its third season, first aired in Canada on CBC Television and is written and directed by star Catherine Reitman. Joining Reitman is Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi and Jessalyn Wanlim who all struggle with balancing relationships, babies, co-workers and postpartum depression in the series central mommies group. Reitman also shares producing credits with her husband and producing partner Philip Sternberg.

E! announced a fresh slate of spring programming set to begin airing March 3. During the premiere, viewers will be able to watch new episodes of “Total Bellas” starring WWE Superstars The Bella Twins at 9 p.m. followed by the season two premiere of “Very Cavallari,” starring celebrity entrepreneur and reality superstar, Kristin Cavallari at 10 p.m. “LadyGang” will also return with new episodes at 11 p.m. just before the network’s new late night talk series “Nightly Pop” at 11:30 p.m.

FX’s upcoming limited series “Fosse/Verdon” is set to premiere April 9 at 10 p.m. Based on “Fosse,” the biography written by Sam Wasson, “Fosse/Verdon” follows the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon as they explore the hidden corners of show business and discover the price of pursuing greatness. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell are set to star as the show’s titular characters alongside Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley. Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields and George Stelzner serve as executive producers, and production is currently underway in New York City.

FIRST LOOKS

Comedy Central released a new trailer for the final season of “Broad City,” which is set to premiere Thursday. In the trailer, Both Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson appear in typical “Broad City” fashion, kissing a stranger’s baby, going bra shopping and participating in the show’s usual self-deprecating humor. Additionally, the show is partnering with the online bidding site Screenbid to auction off props, wardrobes, set decorations and more in support of the New York City non-profit Lemontree. The action is set to go live later this month. Watch the full trailer below.

The CW released the first image of Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor on “Supergirl.” Cryer will make his debut in episode 415, entitled ““O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” which airs March 17. During the episode, Luthor will reach out to Lena (Katie McGrath) from prison to enlist her help for one of his plans. “Supergirl” airs on Sundays at 8pm ET on The CW. See the image below.

FESTIVALS

The Savannah College of Art and Design announced the initial lineup for its annual 2019 SCAD aTVfest – Atlanta’s only festival dedicated to television. This year, the festival is set to begin Feb. 7 – 9 at SCADshow. Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will receive the annual Spotlight Award alongside NBC’s hospital drama “New Amsterdam,” which will receive the Outstanding Cast Award with cast members Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine and Jocko Sims attending.

CASTING

Louise Lombard has booked a guest starring role in ABC‘s “How To Get Away with Murder,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will play Emmett’s (Timothy Hutton) ex, appearing in the 11th episode of the fifth season, entitled “Be the Martyr,” which airs Jan. 31.

SPECIALS

Ramy Youssef is set to headline his first stand-up comedy special for HBO. Executive produced by Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael, the show will be taped before a live audience in New York City this spring with director Chris Storer. A24 is producing. Youssef’s other credits include “Mr. Robot” and his upcoming comedy series “Ramy.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The multi-channel commerce platform Shopify is launching a new film and television production branch called Shopify Studios. Under the new branch, the company will work to partner with known creators and production partners to develop new projects for streaming platforms and other networks. Currently, the company has already set deals with Anonymous Content, Spoke Studios and Saville Productions to develop entrepreneur-focused docu-series and feature-length documentaries. Shopify Studios will also produce content for the company’s YouTube channel.

The Paley Center for Media has appointed Shayne Doty as senior vice president of development. In his new position, Doty will oversee the development and implementation of a new fundraising strategy to grow the center’s donor base via new membership, sponsorship, institutional giving and the Paley Honors series. He will report to Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. Previously, Doty worked at the Asia Society where he held the position of managing director of philanthropy and the director of development at the Washington National Opera.

Entertainment One has promoted television executive Tara Long to president of global unscripted television. Since joining the company in 2012 to help launch the company’s U.S. unscripted programming business, Long has helped shepherd in a number of successful shows including the “Growing Up Hip Hop” franchise, “Mary Mary,” “Ex On The Beach,” “Siesta Key,” “LadyGang,” “Hustle in Brooklyn,” “Death Row Chronicles” and the Emmy nominated “LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.”

RENEWALS

WGN America, Sony Pictures Television networks and Canada’s CTV have picked up the comedy series “Carter” for a second season. Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Poitier Heartsong and Kristian Bruun are set to star alongside new showrunner and executive Producer Andy Berman and returning executive producer and writer Garry Campbell. “Carter” follows celebrity-turned-detective Harley Carter (O’Connell) who gets involved with real-life mysteries after leaving behind Hollywood for his more rural hometown.