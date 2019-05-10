‘For The People’ Canceled After Two Seasons at ABC

“For The People” will not return for a third season on ABC.

The legal drama was canceled by the Alphabet network, cutting the Shondaland series with homes on broadcast television down to three (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Station 19”).

“For The People” was the second lowest-rated of the Shondaland series (followed only by “How To Get Away With Murder”), averaging 3 million total live viewers and a 0.51 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The series starred Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Charles Michael Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith.

Paul William Davies created the show and served as showrunner, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive producing. The show was produced by ABC Studios.

Rhimes left ABC Studios last year after more than a decade to instead enter into a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Although any new series she creates under her Shondaland banner will go to the streamer, three of her shows still remain on the air in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”