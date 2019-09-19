×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Food Network Strikes Three-Year Pact With Ree Drummond, ‘The Pioneer Woman’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ree with Sticky Pork
CREDIT: Courtesy of Food Network

Ree Drummond will be offering Food Network viewers more hearty family meals for the next three years.

Drummond, who has hosted “The Pioneer Woman” on the Discovery-owned network since 2011, has signed a new deal with the outlet that calls for new episodes of her program.

“Ree Drummond’s incredible following and popularity has led her from a small-town blogger to successful entrepreneur with a hotel, restaurant and general store, author of several cookbooks and quarterly magazine, a line of best-selling cookware and more. But she never deviates from her roots, always sharing a passion for food and cooking for her loved ones,” said Courtney White, president of the network, in a prepared statement. “With this new deal she will be able to continue to connect with Food Network’s viewers offering more of her accessible cooking style and family focused country life.”

Drummond,a writer, photographer and mother of four, is the creative force behind ThePioneerWoman.com blog and nine different books. She is known for her focus on country living, and also publishes a lifestyle magazine of the same title as her program and blog. She is also the owner of The Mercantile, a general store, restaurant and bakery in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“After all these years together, Food Network is like family to me,” said Drummond, in a statement. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be when it comes to sharing the things that are most important to me: food, friends, community, family–and don’t forget fun! I’m so excited for our continued partnership, and for many more good times ahead.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Ree with Sticky Pork

    Food Network Strikes Three-Year Pact With Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman'

    Ree Drummond will be offering Food Network viewers more hearty family meals for the next three years. Drummond, who has hosted “The Pioneer Woman” on the Discovery-owned network since 2011, has signed a new deal with the outlet that calls for new episodes of her program. “Ree Drummond’s incredible following and popularity has led her [...]

  • David Zaslav

    Steven Spielberg's 'Why We Hate' Is More Timely Than Ever, David Zaslav Says

    The political state of the world today has made the upcoming docuseries “Why We Hate” relevant in a way that its producers, Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney, hardly expected when they began developing the project five years ago, Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav said Thursday. “Things are much more of a challenge and hate [...]

  • Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith. Jada

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inks Development Pact With Telepool (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s new media venture, Westbrook Inc., has signed a co-development agreement for feature films, television shows and digital entertainment formats with German-based film and TV company Telepool. The move follows the acquisition of Telepool last year by Smith and Elysian Fields, a Zurich-based investment company. Westbrook, launched this year by [...]

  • Shane Gillis SNL Controversy

    Shane Gillis Makes First Stand-Up Appearance Since 'SNL' Firing

    Comedian Shane Gillis made his first public appearance Wednesday night since he was hired by “Saturday Night Live,” then fired from the show days later amid controversy over his use of racist slurs. Appearing on stage at comedy club the Stand in New York City, Gillis performed an 11-minute set that pulled no punches when [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    'American Horror Story' Recap: Welcome to 'Camp Redwood'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the season premiere of “American Horror Story: 1984” entitled “Camp Redwood.” Welcome back to “American Horror Story,” which in its ninth season travels back in time to the 1970s and 1980s to play in the slasher genre. Only one episode into the season, it already [...]

  • Connie Britton BlogHer Summit

    Connie Britton on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake: ‘You Need to Let it Go’

    Connie Britton opened up at a fireside chat Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn by talking about one of her most beloved roles — Tami Taylor in the fan favorite series “Friday Night Lights.” When asked if a remake of the sports cult film and Emmy-winning TV show is in the works she [...]

  • Bob IgerSimon Weisenthal Gala honoring Bob

    Bob Iger Would Have Combined Disney With Apple if Steve Jobs Were Still Alive

    Disney and Apple are both launching their own streaming services come November, but Disney CEO Bob Iger says the two companies weren’t always on competing paths. In an excerpt from his autobiography published Wednesday in “Vanity Fair,” Iger revealed that Disney and Apple likely would have merged if Steve Jobs hadn’t died in 2011. “I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad