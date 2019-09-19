Food Network Strikes Three-Year Pact With Ree Drummond, ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Ree Drummond will be offering Food Network viewers more hearty family meals for the next three years.

Drummond, who has hosted “The Pioneer Woman” on the Discovery-owned network since 2011, has signed a new deal with the outlet that calls for new episodes of her program.

“Ree Drummond’s incredible following and popularity has led her from a small-town blogger to successful entrepreneur with a hotel, restaurant and general store, author of several cookbooks and quarterly magazine, a line of best-selling cookware and more. But she never deviates from her roots, always sharing a passion for food and cooking for her loved ones,” said Courtney White, president of the network, in a prepared statement. “With this new deal she will be able to continue to connect with Food Network’s viewers offering more of her accessible cooking style and family focused country life.”

Drummond,a writer, photographer and mother of four, is the creative force behind ThePioneerWoman.com blog and nine different books. She is known for her focus on country living, and also publishes a lifestyle magazine of the same title as her program and blog. She is also the owner of The Mercantile, a general store, restaurant and bakery in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“After all these years together, Food Network is like family to me,” said Drummond, in a statement. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be when it comes to sharing the things that are most important to me: food, friends, community, family–and don’t forget fun! I’m so excited for our continued partnership, and for many more good times ahead.”