Food Network Re-Ups Chef Alex Guarnaschelli to New Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery’s Food Network said it signed popular chef Alex Guarnaschelli to a new, exclusive deal that will encompass projects for both daytime and primetime as well as the cable outlet’s linear and digital extensions. The pact is just the latest in a series of new contracts recent set between Discovery and various members of its roster of talent.

Under terms of the pact,, Guarnaschelli will host a new primetime series; join “The Kitchen,” a Saturday morning culinary-chat show, as a recurring co-host; continue in her role as judge on the competition series, “Chopped”; and create and host additional episodes of a digital series, “Fix Me A Plate,” which shows the chef going behind the scenes at some of her favorite restaurants.

“Alex Guarnaschelli’s passion comes through in everything she does – as a mother, chef, host and judge she has captivated our audience with her charismatic personality, sharp wit, and comedic-timing. Not just a favorite of Food Network’s audience, Alex is equally sought after by Food Network talent who love having her on their shows,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled and excited this Iron Chef will remain in our Food Network family, continuing to entertain and engage fans across all of our platforms for years to come.”

Guarnaschelli first appeared on Food Network in 2006 as a competitor on “Food Network Challenge,” and has been part of more than 600 episodes of programming on the network. She has been featured as a guest co-host on “Beat Bobby Flay” and made guest appearances on such Food Network series as “Guy’s Grocery Games” and Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.” She is the author of the cookbooks “Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook” and “The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart.”

“Food Network has been my extended family for as long as I can remember, and if I didn’t have a knife in my hand right now, I would pinch myself at the thought that I get to continue to have the opportunity to create so much fun and delicious content and memories,” said Guarnaschelli in a statement.

Discovery has in recent months signed new deals with people ranging from Valerie Bertinelli to home-improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines.