You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Food Network Re-Ups Chef Alex Guarnaschelli to New Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Judge Alex Guarnaschelli, as seen on Food Network's Chopped Celebrity Challenge, Season 19.
CREDIT: David Lang/Courtesy of Food Network

Discovery’s Food Network said it signed popular chef Alex Guarnaschelli to a new, exclusive deal that will encompass projects for both daytime and primetime as well as the cable outlet’s linear and digital extensions. The pact is just the latest in a series of new contracts recent set between Discovery and various members of its roster of talent.

Under terms of the pact,, Guarnaschelli will host a new primetime series; join “The Kitchen,” a Saturday morning culinary-chat show,  as a recurring co-host; continue in her role as judge on the  competition series, “Chopped”; and create and host additional episodes of a digital series, “Fix Me A Plate,” which shows the chef going behind the scenes at some of her favorite restaurants.

“Alex Guarnaschelli’s passion comes through in everything she does – as a mother, chef, host and judge she has captivated our audience with her charismatic personality, sharp wit, and comedic-timing.  Not just a favorite of Food Network’s audience, Alex is equally sought after by Food Network talent who love having her on their shows,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled and excited this Iron Chef will remain in our Food Network family, continuing to entertain and engage fans across all of our platforms for years to come.”

Related

Guarnaschelli first appeared on Food Network in 2006 as a competitor on “Food Network Challenge,” and has been part of more than 600 episodes of programming on the network.  She has  been featured as a guest co-host on “Beat Bobby Flay” and made guest appearances on such Food Network series as “Guy’s Grocery Games” and  Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.” She  is the author of the cookbooks “Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook” and “The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart.”

“Food Network has been my extended family for as long as I can remember, and if I didn’t have a knife in my hand right now, I would pinch myself at the thought that I get to continue to have the opportunity to create so much fun and delicious content and memories,” said Guarnaschelli in a statement.

Discovery has in recent months signed new deals with people ranging from Valerie Bertinelli to home-improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Judge Alex Guarnaschelli, as seen on

    Food Network Re-Ups Chef Alex Guarnaschelli to New Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery’s Food Network said it signed popular chef Alex Guarnaschelli to a new, exclusive deal that will encompass projects for both daytime and primetime as well as the cable outlet’s linear and digital extensions. The pact is just the latest in a series of new contracts recent set between Discovery and various members of its [...]

  • Mark-Zuckerberg-George-Stephanopoulos

    Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Says 'We Need New Rules' Regulating Political Speech

    Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his call for governments to step in with new regulations governing internet platforms, saying in an ABC News interview that his company needs laws regulating political speech. “We need new rules,” Zuckerberg said. He was interviewed by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos at Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters. [...]

  • Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by

    Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by Reed Hastings

    MADRID — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings officially inaugurated the U.S. streaming giant’s Madrid Production Hub, its first European production center, on Thursday morning. While the hub’s first three sound stages look impressively efficient, they are designed principally for TV work, not gargantuan movie blockbuster production. So it was Netflix’s plans for Spanish production which rreally [...]

  • BBC Buys 'London Kills' Drama Series

    ‘London Kills’ Finds U.K. Home, BBC Buys Acorn Drama

    “London Kills” is coming home after the BBC picked up the series, which is an original for the U.S. streamer Acorn TV. Much like BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” the series launched outside the U.K. and has been acquired by pubcaster the BBC. “London Kills” follows an elite team of cops as they investigate murders taking [...]

  • MipTV: Chinese Format 'The Sound' Picked

    MipTV: Chinese Format 'The Sound' Picked up by The Story Lab

    TV investor and distributor, The Story Lab has picked up international distribution rights to format, “The Sound” from China’s Hunan TV. The Story Lab will launch it at next week’s Miptv trade event in Cannes. “The Sound” is a studio-based entertainment series which sees celebrities compete weekly to showcase their voiceover skills. They face a range [...]

  • Netflix’s ‘High Seas’: 5 Takes on

    Netflix’s ‘High Seas’: 5 Takes on the New Spanish Series

    MADRID — Netflix’s “High Seas,” its fourth Spanish Original Series, produced by “Velvet’s” Bambú Producciones, initiated rehearsals in October. Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date this year. But, following on “Cable Girls,” Netflix’s first Spanish original and another Bambú production, “Elite,” and “Money Heist” (“La casa de papel”), expectation is high. Variety [...]

  • game of thrones las vegas bellagio

    Water Is Coming: 'Game of Thrones' Takes Over Vegas' Bellagio Fountains

    As “Game of Thrones” nears its final season premiere date, the show is turning to Sin City to help usher in the countdown. HBO has teamed up with MGM Resorts on an immersive “GoT”-themed production at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. The new music and waterworks show, produced in collaboration [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad