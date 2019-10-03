×
‘Florida Girls’ Renewed for Season 2 at Pop

Danielle Turchiano

CREDIT: Seth F. Johnson

Florida Girls” has been renewed for a second season at Pop TV, the cable network announced Thursday.

The single-camera comedy about life below the poverty line in Clearwater, Fla. is inspired by the life of creator and star Laura Chinn. The show follows four friends who are making the most out of their situation. In addition to Chinn, Melanie Field, Patty Guggenheim and Laci Mosley star.

“Whether getting your GED, throwing an epic Island party or dealing with an unruly customer on the job at Barnacles, the women of FLORIDA GIRLS showed us that you don’t need a lot of money to have fun and feel good about yourself. Just some great, loyal friends,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive vice president, original programming and development, Pop TV. “We’re thrilled this series struck such a chord with our audience. Laura Chinn has created an honest show that mixes smart social commentary with hard comedy, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how she, Melanie, Patty and Laci evolve in Season 2.”

The first season of “Florida Girls” debuted in July. The show is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Ent. and Jax Media, and is executive produced by Chinn, Jared Miller, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and 3 Arts Ent.’s Josh Lieberman and Oly Obst.

