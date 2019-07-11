×

New ‘Flintstones’ Series in the Works From Warner Bros. Animation, Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Flintstones Cartoon
CREDIT: Hanna Barbera/Kobal/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions are teaming up for a new “Flintstones” series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project, which is in early development, is described as a primetime animated adult comedy series based on an original idea featuring characters from “The Flintstones.” The series will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation. No network is currently attached.

The Flintstones” originally ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes on ABC between 1960 and 1966. The series followed the misadventures of the titular modern Stone Age family, comprised of Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, and family pet Dino. The show also heavily featured the Flintstones’ neighbors, the Rubbles — Fred’s best friend Barney, Wilma’s best friend Betty, and their son, Bamm-Bamm.

There have been multiple attempts at new versions of the show over the years, including short-lived series like “The New Fred and Barney Show” and “The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show.” There have also been several “Flintstones” TV specials as well as two live-action films. Seth MacFarlane also developed a reboot of the series for Fox back in 2011, but that project ultimately did not go forward.

Banks and Brownstone recently re-signed their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Banks has been increasingly active as a producer in recent years, setting up multiple projects and pilots across all of the broadcast networks as well as cable channels and streaming platforms. Variety exclusively reported in June that Banks is currently developing a series adaptation of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” for the WarnerMedia streaming service, which was recently christened HBO Max. Banks is also preparing to release a new film version of “Charlie’s Angels,” which she wrote, directed, and executive produced in addition to starring as Bosley. She will also appear in the upcoming FX drama series “Mrs. America.”

Banks and Brownstone are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • American Horror Story 1984

    Ryan Murphy Reveals 'American Horror Story: 1984' Cast (Watch)

    Ryan Murphy has given fans their first real look at the cast for the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.” In a video posted on Instagram, Murphy revealed the very ’80s looks of the cast, which includes: DeRon Horton, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Matthew Morrison, John Carroll Lynch, and Zach Villa. They join previously [...]

  • Just Roll With It Disney Channel

    Disney Channel's Scripted-Improv Comedy Crew Shares How They 'Just Roll With It'

    The title of the new Disney Channel series “Just Roll With It” appears to be as much a directive for its cast and crew as it is a description of the multi-camera hybrid sitcom, which is part scripted and part improv. The plot revolves around the blended Bennett-Blatt family — strict mom Rachel (Suzi Barrett), [...]

  • Deadwood HBO

    Netflix, HBO Get Ready to Rumble as Emmy Nominations and Phase 2 of Voting Loom

    Last year, Netflix ended HBO’s 17-year Emmy-nomination domination, posting 112 nods overall (to HBO’s 108), continuing the service’s miraculous rise. Now comes the next goal, which may be in reach this year: Surpassing HBO’s all-time record. HBO earned 126 nominations in 2015, its all-time best and a number that Netflix could hit this year. It’s [...]

  • Sexy Beast Movie

    'Sexy Beast' Series Adaptation Gets Greenlight at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the 2000 movie “Sexy Beast” has been ordered to series at Paramount Network, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will tell the origin story of Gal Dove (played in the film by Ray Winstone), a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    France's Newen Acquires Canadian Outfit Reel One (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newen, the Paris-based media company owned by TF1 Group, has acquired a majority stake in Reel One, a leading production and licensing company specializing in TV films for the North American and global markets. Based in Montreal with offices in London, Los Angeles and Vancouver, Reel One develops, finances, produces and sells TV films and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad