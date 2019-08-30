‘Fleabag’ Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge Selected for BAFTA LA Award

“Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been selected by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles to receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

The trophy will be presented on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at the British Academy Britannia Awards. She joins previously announced honorees Jane Fonda (Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film), Jackie Chan (Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment), and Steve Coogan (Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy).

“As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe’s sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards.

“Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable. We are honored to be recognizing such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice.”

The first season of “Fleabag” earned Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Television Award for best female performance in a comedy program. The second season of “Fleabag,” which premiered May 17 on Amazon Prime, received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series.

Waller-Bridge is an executive producer on BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” which has received nine Emmy nominations for its second season including outstanding drama series. BBC America renewed the series for a third season, which Waller-Bridge will executive produce.