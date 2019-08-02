‘Flack’ Renewed for Season 2 at Pop TV, Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill Join Cast

Pop TV has renewed “Flack” for a second season.

The Anna Paquin drama set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations will return for six more episodes, two of which will be directed by executive producer Stephen Moyer.

The CBS-owned network also announced that Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill will be joining the show for its second outing. Neill, who is reuniting with his “The Piano” co-star, will have a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a very complicated relationship with the PR agency boss, Caroline. While Kim will star as Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at the firm.

Paquin returns as Robyn, whose work and home lives collided at the end of season one, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her addictions. Also reprising their roles are Sophie Okonedo who plays Caroline, Lydia Wilson as Eve, and Rebecca Benson as Melody. Genevieve Angelson, Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene also star.

“Flack” is a UKTV Original series, written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Anna Paquin executive produces alongside Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin.

“One of the most exciting pieces of feedback I received after the season finale ofFLACK was people begging for more episodes so they could continue to ride the intensely exciting rollercoaster of our show and find out what the future has in store for our characters,” said Paquin in a statement. “So, it is with such joy and pride that I can confirm we are in fact about to start production on season two. Many questions were left unanswered, shocking plot twists were dropped into our viewers’ laps and this season I can promise even more of the darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women.”

“Flack” will return to Pop TV’s slate alongside the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” the newly launched “Florida Girls,” and the fourth season of “One Day at a Time,” which was saved by Pop back in June after being cast away by Netflix.