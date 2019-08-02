×

‘Flack’ Renewed for Season 2 at Pop TV, Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill Join Cast

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anna Paquin Flack
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pop

Pop TV has renewed “Flack” for a second season.

The Anna Paquin drama set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations will return for six more episodes, two of which will be directed by executive producer Stephen Moyer.

The CBS-owned network also announced that Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill will be joining the show for its second outing. Neill, who is reuniting with his “The Piano” co-star, will have a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a very complicated relationship with the PR agency boss, Caroline. While Kim will star as Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at the firm.

Paquin returns as Robyn, whose work and home lives collided at the end of season one, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her addictions. Also reprising their roles are Sophie Okonedo who plays Caroline, Lydia Wilson as Eve, and Rebecca Benson as Melody. Genevieve Angelson, Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene also star.

Related

Flack” is a UKTV Original series, written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Anna Paquin executive produces alongside Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin.

“One of the most exciting pieces of feedback I received after the season finale ofFLACK was people begging for more episodes so they could continue to ride the intensely exciting rollercoaster of our show and find out what the future has in store for our characters,” said Paquin in a statement. “So, it is with such joy and pride that I can confirm we are in fact about to start production on season two. Many questions were left unanswered, shocking plot twists were dropped into our viewers’ laps and this season I can promise even more of the darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women.”

“Flack” will return to Pop TV’s slate alongside the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” the newly launched “Florida Girls,” and the fourth season of “One Day at a Time,” which was saved by Pop back in June after being cast away by Netflix.

More TV

  • Anna Paquin Flack

    'Flack' Renewed for Season 2 at Pop TV, Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill Join Cast

    Pop TV has renewed “Flack” for a second season. The Anna Paquin drama set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations will return for six more episodes, two of which will be directed by executive producer Stephen Moyer. The CBS-owned network also announced that Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill will be joining the [...]

  • London-TV-Pitchbox

    ‘Dr Who,’ ‘McMafia’ Scribe Peter Harness to Host London TV Pitchbox Case Study

    Barcelona-based online platform Filmarket Hub announced British screenwriter Peter Harness as a special guest of honor at the 2nd London TV Pitchbox on Sept. 20. The day-long event is dedicated to series development and takes in a case study of a successful series from the host country, as well as training and networking opportunities. This [...]

  • Marsupilami

    International TV Newswire: German Merger Details, Soccer Pirates, ‘Marsupilami’ in 3D

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, new German studio to be formed by Tele MünchenGroup (TMG), Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film share licensing division details; soccer leagues jointly condemn a Saudi pirate broadcaster; Franco-Belgian comic superstar “Marsupilami” gets a 3D reboot and Spain’s Atresmedia steps up its on demand game. German [...]

  • Warner Media Leadership Meeting, Giorgio Stock

    WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Promotes Giorgio Stock

    Giorgio Stock has taken the new role of president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, distribution and advertising sales, for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Stock, previously president EMEA at Turner, takes on responsibility for all entertainment networks, distribution of all networks, advertising sales and the kids’ networks operations for EMEA [...]

  • Sintonia

    Netflix, Kond, Losbragas’ ‘Sintonia’ Seeks to Synch with Brazil’s YouTube Crowd

    Is Netflix too square, or too costly, for most young Brazilians? Or just not the place where they’d ever sample cool Brazilian content? The U.S. streaming giant may soon find out. Simply put, its latest Brazilian series, “Sintonia,” launched globally Aug. 9, can be seen as an acid test of Netflix’s ability to leverage original [...]

  • Picture Shows: Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE),

    Paul Dempsey to Lead BBC Studios' Global Distribution Business

    BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, has brought its international sales and distribution businesses, encompassing content sales, branded services and ancillaries, into a single group, with Paul Dempsey taking the role of president of global distribution. Dempsey will relocate to New York and have responsibility for BBC Studios’ overall sales and distribution [...]

  • CBS All Access

    CBS All Access on the Streaming Wars to Come: 'We Don't Fear These Changes'

    CBS All Access is ramping up its offerings to at least 12 original series in 2020, said streaming service execs at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour Thursday, with additional plans to expand programming into sports, movies and nonfiction titles, and series acquisitions. Part of that early selection includes World Series of Poker bracelet [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad