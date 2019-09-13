×

‘First Wives Club’ Boss on Expanding the ‘Definition of Beauty’ in Television

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tracy OliverVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2019
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

“Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver says she had a “dream situation” as the creator and executive producer of the new BET Plus comedy “First Wives Club.”

“When I met with them I said, ‘I love the movie, but it’s not something I’m interested in if I can’t do it with women of color,'” Oliver said at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City Thursday night. “I can honestly say we went into it with me saying what my parameters were up front, and they agreed to it.”

Oliver’s “First Wives Club” is inspired by the 1996 revenge comedy of the same name that featured Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler. Her version stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott. The project was originally set up at Paramount Network, moved to BET in late 2018 and then announced to be part of the launch slate for BET’s new streaming platform, which hits Sept. 19.

The ability to tell a variety of women of color’s stories in “First Wives Club” was a powerful experience that impacted Oliver, as well as Scott, who plays a woman scorned by a cheating husband.

“I remember Day 1 of shooting the pilot she came up to me and said, ‘Thank you for having two big girls in your cast,'” said Oliver. “I think for me that [conversation] was probably more than race. It was just, ‘Let’s expand what the definition of beauty is and what we traditionally have with friend circles. And let’s not make all skinny women. Let’s really diversify what everyone looks like.’ … That was important to me.”

Knowing that her creative choices may still be considered unique in Hollywood, Oliver went on, “And that’s not something that you necessarily get unless someone behind the scenes is fighting for it. Because normally I’m having to tell people this will resonate with women. We want to see women who look like this.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Tracy OliverVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles,

    'First Wives Club’ Boss on Expanding the ‘Definition of Beauty’ in Television

    “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver says she had a “dream situation” as the creator and executive producer of the new BET Plus comedy “First Wives Club.” “When I met with them I said, ‘I love the movie, but it’s not something I’m interested in if I can’t do it with women of color,'” Oliver said [...]

  • Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris.

    ABC News' Democratic Debate Lacked Energy and Purpose

    At long last, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren were on the same stage. And the result was a long and fairly dull evening. After two Democratic Party debate stages in which the field of candidates had been bifurcated — splitting, in both cases, the perceived frontrunners from the establishment and insurgent [...]

  • 'Mysterious Benedict Society' Adaptation Nears Series

    'Mysterious Benedict Society' Adaptation Nears Series Order at Hulu

    Hulu is set to order a series version of Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA novels “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Variety has learned. The series is described as the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Targaryen Prequel Series

    'Game of Thrones' Targaryen Prequel Series in the Works at HBO

    Fans might not have seen the final dragon soaring over Westeros. HBO is nearing a pilot commitment for a prequel series based on the “Game of Thrones” companion book “Fire & Blood,” sources have confirmed to Variety. The book tells stories of previous Targaryen kings, like Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of Westeros, and [...]

  • Gary Carr, Anne Hathaway and Cristin

    TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases the official trailer for “Modern Love,” and Discovery Channel Family will air the 90-minute series finale of “My Little Pony” on Oct. 12.  DATES Nickelodeon announced its three-part limited series return to “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” will launch on Oct. 11. The three episodes will air on [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow to Be Honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

    Gwyneth Paltrow and art dealer Larry Gagosian are set to be honored at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles. The American Foundation for AIDS Research announced that the two honorees will receive the Award of Courage for their commitment in the fight against HIV and AIDS as well as for their other humanitarian efforts. Christina [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad