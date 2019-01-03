×

First Look: Idris Elba in Netflix Comedy 'Turn Up Charlie'

Idris Elba’s new Netflix comedy “Turn Up Charlie” will debut March 15, the streaming giant announced Thursday, as it also released the first images from the show.

Co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, “Turn Up Charlie” sees Elba star as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter (Frankie Hervey). Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-star. The cast also includes Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns.

The eight-part series is co-produced by Elba’s Green Door Pictures and Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions, with Elba and Reich serving as executive producers alongside Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero directs the series with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito serve as co-executive producers.

It’s the second comedy series Elba has created following Sky’s “In the Long Run,” which debuted on Sky One last March and saw the actor play an immigrant from Sierra Leone living with his family in London circa 1985. The show was loosely based on Elba’s own life.

The actor is currently starring in the fifth season of BBC crime drama “Luther,” the first time that hard-bitten London detective DCI John Luther has returned to the screen since 2015. The role won Elba a Golden Globe in 2012 and earned him nominations for a BAFTA and four Emmys.

Elba recently made his feature directorial debut with “Yardie,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last January. He will next be seen on the big screen this August in “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” as the villain Brixton, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. He is currently filming Tom Hooper’s movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats,” in which he plays Macavity.

    Idris Elba's new Netflix comedy "Turn Up Charlie" will debut March 15, the streaming giant announced Thursday, as it also released the first images from the show. Co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, "Turn Up Charlie" sees Elba star as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when

