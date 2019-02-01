Fiat Chrysler to Sit Out Super Bowl

Auto giant Fiat Chrysler, which has run convention-breaking ads in the Super Bowl since 2009, said Friday it would not run any commercials in the game this Sunday, marking the second big advertiser to pull back from the event this year.

“This year, we will exclusively use social and digital to showcase our commercials. We decided to explore innovative ways to ride the wave of highly engaged viewers, during the one time of the year when the commercials are fun and everybody is talking about them,” said Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer of the company’s U.S. operations, in a prepared statement. “With this new approach, we are able to engage with the audience through more creative executions than ever before leading up to this Sunday night.”

Coca-Cola last week said it was planning to run a commercial on CBS just before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII, and not during the game itself – the first time in more than a decade its commercials will not appear in the Super Bowl itself.

