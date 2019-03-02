Fernanda Andrade, Aaron Moten Join Fox Drama Pilot ‘neXt’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Both Fernanda Andrade and Aaron Moten have been cast in the Fox drama pilot “neXt,” Variety has learned exclusively.

They join previously announced cast member Eve Harlow.

“neXt” is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue A.I. with the ability to continuously improve itself.

Andrade will play Shea, an FBI agent with the cybercrime division. Shea has overcome a troubled, sometimes violent past in her home country to become the youngest agent to run her own cyber division. Moten will play Ben, described as a straight-laced, buttoned-up hard worker. Boring to the point of being interesting, he works with Shea at the FBI cyber crime division.

Andrade recently appeared in “The First,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “Here and Now.” Her other TV credits include “Sons of Anarchy,” “Scorpion,” and “Kingdom.” She is repped by TalentWorks, Grandview, and Bloom Hergott.

Moten previously starred in the Netflix comedy “Disjointed.” He has also appeared in “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Night Of,” and the film “Native Son,” which will debut on April 6 on HBO. Moten is repped by Gersh.

Manny Coto, who previously worked on Fox shows like “24” and “24: Legacy,” will write and executive produce “neXt.” John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will executive produce and co-direct the pilot under their Zaftig Films banner. Charlie Gogolak will also executive produce. Twentieth Century Fox Television will produce.