Fellow ‘90210’ Cast Members Pay Tribute to Luke Perry

Luke Perry dead
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry died on Monday at the age of 52, after suffering a stroke last week.

Since the news of his death was announced, several of his “90210” co-stars have posted condolences and shared memories of their time working with Perry.

Ian Ziering, who played the brash, light-hearted Steve Sanders opposite Perry’s more reserved Dylan Mckay, said on Twitter that he will “forever bask in the loving memories” he and Perry shared together.

Current SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who starred in “90210” as the intelligent, socially awkward Andrea Zuckerman, released a statement which described Perry as a “tremendous force” and a “sensitive soul.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe,” Carteris said.

Emma Caulfield Ford, who played local college paper editor and self-proclaimed feminist Susan Keats on the show, remembered being struck by Perry’s camaraderie and sense of humor from the very first time she set foot on the “90210” set.

Kathleen Robertson, who played Clare Arnold, the smart, wild daughter of of the local university’s chancellor and a wealthy diplomat, said that her “heart breaks” at the news of Perry’s death.

Finally Christine Elise McCarthy, who joined “90210” in season two as Emily Valentine, a troubled newcomer to East Beverly who spent time in a mental hospital, said she was “stunned and devastated” when she hard of Perry’s death.

