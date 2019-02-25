×
Felix Mallard Joins Netflix's 'Locke & Key' (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Felix Mallard has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Locke & Key,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Mallard will plays Lucas Caravaggio, a charming teenager in the town of Matheson whose exposure to magic leads to serious complications.

The Australian actor is currently starring in the CBS comedy “Happy Together” and later this year he will appear opposite Elle Fanning in the Netflix film “All The Bright Places.” He is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia’s Linsten Management and Stone Genow.

He joins a cast which includes Petrice Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield, and Laysla De Oliveira.

Locke & Key” is based on the IDW Publishing comic book franchise of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. It centers around three siblings who move to their ancestral home after their father is gruesomely murdered. However, once there, they discover the house contains magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, an evil demon also wants to lay its clutches on the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season for the hour-long series.

Hill serves as writer and EP on the show, which was developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, with Averill and Coleite joining after its move from Netflix from Hulu. Cuse and Averill will serve as co-showrunners and EPs.

IDW’s David Ozer and Ted Adams will also executive produce along with Genre Arts’ Lindsey Springer, Coleite, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and David Alpert and Rick Jacobs from Circle of Confusion. Andy Muschietti, who directed the original Hulu pilot, is unable to return for the Netflix iteration due to his commitment to “IT 2.”

