×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Federation, Mediaset, Lucisano Team on Monte Paschi Bank Scandal Series

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Palazzo Salimbeni, headquarters of the bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di SienaVARIOUS
CREDIT: imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Italy’s Mediaset and Lucisano Media Group have teamed up with France’s Federation Entertainment on a TV series for the international market titled “Sienna,” centering on a multi-billion-dollar banking scandal that rocked the world oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The skein, which combines financial thriller and historical saga elements, is a further indication of a shift at Mediaset, Italy’s top commercial network, towards commissioning TV dramas that aspire to travel. The linear broadcaster has recently announced another drama series with international ambitions, “Don Masino,” about Cosa Nostra’s first high-ranking turncoat. The company also pacted with Netflix last week on a slate of Italian movies that the streaming giant will play around the world.

Federation Entertainment, a leading player in international drama and kids’ entertainment and the company behind Netflix’s first French original series, “Marseille,” has been developing close ties with Italy lately. Last year it acquired a 51% stake in Rome-based Fabula Pictures, which made Netflix’s second Italian original production, “Baby.” 

At Mipcom, Federation is selling Mediaset’s show about the Milan fashion world, “Made in Italy.”

“Sienna” is set in the medieval city of Siena, in Tuscany. The show’s title refers to the yellow-brown pigment called sienna that was produced in the city during the Renaissance.

The Italian-language show will depict a “vortex of power and money that flows convulsively in a province that is only apparently frozen in time, history, and the traditions of a city known for its timeless art,” said a statement provided by Lucisano Media Group. 

But the truth is that Siena is an integral part of today’s world of finance “that moves at a breakneck pace and without any rules,” it noted.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) was founded more than 600 years ago in 1472. It was Italy’s third-largest bank in 2013 when it was rocked by a series of scandals that included a €730 million ($804 million) loss caused by purchases of toxic derivatives and other dodgy dealings with several international banks. The scandal caused billions in losses after costumers pulled out their deposits.

Italian investigative journalist Lirio Abbate  and writers Giacomo Durzi (“Baby”), Tommaso Matano (“Curon”) and Salvatore Basile have penned the “Sienna” screenplay. Lucisano and Federation will work closely with Mediaset head of drama Daniele Cesarano, who is considered the main driver behind the network’s more international mindset.

Lucisano Media Group is among Italy’s oldest producers of film and TV genre content. It previously pacted with Federation Entertainment to develop a TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s ”Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers.

More TV

  • Gina Rodriguez'Someone Great' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Gina Rodriguez Apologizes After Rapping N-Word in Deleted Instagram Video

    “Jane The Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has released an apology video shortly after she used the N-word while rapping along to a Fugees song in a video posted to her Instagram story. In the original video, which has since been deleted, Rodriguez raps along to “Ready or Not” while having her hair and makeup done. [...]

  • Tom Succession

    'Succession' Season 2 Finale Scores Over 1 Million Viewers

    “Succession” concluded its second season with a tense Roy family yacht trip, watched by over 1 million total viewers. According to HBO, 1.1 million total viewers tuned in to Sunday’s finale across all platforms, which is up 12% on the season 1 closer which garnered 1 million sets of eyeballs. The premium cabler expects total [...]

  • 100 Días para Enamorarse

    Pierluigi Gazzolo on Viacom International Studios, the Spanish-language Market

    CANNES —  The L.A. Screenings represented the coming out of Viacom International Studios, which hit the market, then Conecta Fiction in Spain, with a powerful presentation of trailers. The Conecta Fiction lineup signaled that VIS is also open to co-production and collaboration with creators in not only Latin America but far beyond; “To Catch a [...]

  • Lagardere Acquires Spanish Outfit Veranda; Launches

    Lagardere Launches New Production Label Cameron's

    Lagardère Studios is ramping up its content strategy with launch of Cameron’s, a new production label dedicated to international programming. Cameron’s is being created by Jean-Charles Felli and Christophe Tomas, who previously founded Save Ferris Studios. The label will be delivering content mainly for streaming services. Felli and Tomas have tapped Gregory Cantien as managing [...]

  • eSports

    eSports Comedy Scores Put Pilot Order at CBS

    CBS has given out a put pilot order for a comedy set in the world of eSports, Variety has learned. The untitled single-camera series follows a recently retired pro basketball star who attempts to reconnect with his estranged son by buying an eSports franchise. Dan Kopelman will write and executive produce. Aaron Kaplan and Dana [...]

  • David Lindelof Watchmen Premiere

    'Watchmen' Creator Damon Lindelof Weighs in on Martin Scorsese's Marvel Criticisms

    Damon Lindelof disagrees with Martin Scorsese about his recent claims that Marvel movies don’t qualify as cinema. The director’s proclamation, along with the polarized critical reception of “Joker,” are the latest salvos in a long history of questioning comic book movies’ place in cinematic history. The lingering question: Can superhero fare be considered “high art?” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad