Federation Entertainment, Essential Media Group Team on Crime Series 'Aftermath'

France’s Federation Entertainment and Australia’s Essential Media Group have teamed up to co-develop and co-produce “Aftermath,” an eight-part crime series created by Erin White, whose directing credits include “Sando” and “Doctor Doctor.”

Set in Australia in 1992 and in the present day, “Aftermath” follows two forty-something estranged high school best friends who reunite to uncover the murder of their handsome art teacher twenty-eight years before. The only problem
is that one of them already confessed to the crime and spent ten years behind bars for it.

Currently in development, the series is being produced by Michelle Hardy, VP of scripted at Essential Media, and will be presented at Content London.

“It’s no secret that the experiences of women as victims has received great attention in recent times, and now a new wave of understanding of the lives of women has arisen,” said White.

White said that “in trying to interpret this new understanding as a generator of story, (she wants) to express the strength and power of women to rise above victimization.”

In the veins of “Big Little Lies,” “Aftermath” will explore female friendships and social politics; and it will follow the emotional journey of characters pursuing truth and justice as in “Top of the Lake;” and will be headlined by two strong women grappling with an overwhelming investigation as in “Unbelievable.”

Essential Media Group is one of Australia’s leading producers with a drama portfolio including “Rake,” “Jack Irish,” “Doctor Doctor,” “The Principal” and the Disney movie “Saving Mr Banks” starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson.

