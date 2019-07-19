‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 6 at AMC

“Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for a sixth season at AMC.

The announcement was made at the show’s panel during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. In addition, it was announced that Colby Minifie, Peter Jacobson, and Colby Hollman will be joining the show.

The second half of Season 5 is slated to debut on Aug. 11.

With this renewal, there will now be at least three “Walking Dead” projects on AMC in 2020. In addition to the flagship show and “Fear,” AMC is currently prepping a new series set in the world of “The Walking Dead” that will focus on the first generation of kids to grow up after the zombie apocalypse.

As Variety exclusively reported earlier this month, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston will star in the new series. A fourth lead role has yet to be cast.

AMC is also still developing a series of TV movies centered on Rick Grimes, with Andrew Lincoln reprising his iconic role as the cop turned zombie slayer. Lincoln exited “The Walking Dead” during the first half of the show’s ninth season. AMC had originally said the first of the films would begin production as early as 2019 for a 2020 debut.

The “Walking Dead” comic book series, which served as the basis for the original show, was recently brought to an end by creator Robert Kirkman after nearly two decades.