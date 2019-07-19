×

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 6 at AMC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenna Elfman as Naomi - Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 4, Episode 7 - Photo Credit: Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC
CREDIT: Richard Foreman

Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for a sixth season at AMC.

The announcement was made at the show’s panel during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. In addition, it was announced that Colby Minifie, Peter Jacobson, and Colby Hollman will be joining the show.

The second half of Season 5 is slated to debut on Aug. 11.

With this renewal, there will now be at least three “Walking Dead” projects on AMC in 2020. In addition to the flagship show and “Fear,” AMC is currently prepping a new series set in the world of “The Walking Dead” that will focus on the first generation of kids to grow up after the zombie apocalypse.

As Variety exclusively reported earlier this month, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston will star in the new series. A fourth lead role has yet to be cast.

AMC is also still developing a series of TV movies centered on Rick Grimes, with Andrew Lincoln reprising his iconic role as the cop turned zombie slayer. Lincoln exited “The Walking Dead” during the first half of the show’s ninth season. AMC had originally said the first of the films would begin production as early as 2019 for a 2020 debut.

The “Walking Dead” comic book series, which served as the basis for the original show, was recently brought to an end by creator Robert Kirkman after nearly two decades.

More TV

  • America Ferrera'Superstore' TV show photocall, Comic

    America Ferrera Blasts 'Send Her Back' Chant: 'Embarrassing and Shameful'

    America Ferrera has been a longtime political activist who has focused a large part of her work on immigrant rights. She’s now speaking out about the chant of “send her back” targeting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar that was shouted at a President Donald Trump rally earlier this week. “It’s devastating and shocking and embarrassing and [...]

  • Veronica Mars -- "Spring Break Forever"

    Kristen Bell Reveals 'Veronica Mars' Season 4 is Streaming Right Now on Hulu

    In true “Veronica Mars” fashion, Kristen Bell and co. had a pretty big twist in store for fans at the end of the show’s Comic-Con panel. The actress and her co-stars revealed that season 4 of the series is available to stream on Hulu today, as opposed to the previously announced release date of July [...]

  • Jenna Elfman as Naomi - Fear

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 6 at AMC

    “Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for a sixth season at AMC. The announcement was made at the show’s panel during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. In addition, it was announced that Colby Minifie, Peter Jacobson, and Colby Hollman will be joining the show. The second half of Season 5 is slated to debut [...]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - Outstanding Writing for

    'Mrs. Maisel' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Honed Her Writing Skills on 'Roseanne'

    Last year Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” made Emmy history with wins for both comedy writing and directing, becoming the first woman to achieve that double. On July 16, her show, a ’50s period piece starring Rachel Brosnahan as an up-and-coming comedian in New York, was nominated for 20 Emmys, including outstanding [...]

  • James Corden

    James Corden to Develop Animated Comedy Series 'Dead Henry' at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

    In one of the first deals this development season, James Corden has set up an animated comedy project at Fox. Titled “Dead Henry,” it is described as a buddy comedy set in the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife. Corden is credited as [...]

  • Crypt-TV-Facebook

    Facebook Signs Deal With Crypt TV for Slate of Five Horror Series

    Crypt TV, the digital studio founded by Eli Roth and Jack Davis and backed by Jason Blum, expanded its deal with Facebook, inking a content partnership to create a slate of five horror and monster-themed series exclusively for Facebook Watch. For Facebook Watch, it’s one of the first deals for a full slate of content [...]

  • Robin Givens OWN Network

    Robin Givens on OWN's 'Ambitions,' TV Roles for Black Women and #MeToo

    Robin Givens’ breakout role came in the 1986-91 sitcom “Head of the Class.” Since then, she’s established herself as one of the most prolific actresses on television. That trajectory has continued into this year, with Givens playing a slew of what she calls “badass women” in shows such as “Riverdale” and “The Fix,” including her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad