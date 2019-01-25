‘FBI,’ ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ Renewed for Second Seasons at CBS

CBS has renewed the freshman shows “FBI,” “The Neighborhood,” and “Magnum P.I.”

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

“FBI” stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebońee Noel and Sela Ward and details the inner workings of the New York office of the titular government agency. Dick Wolf executive produces along with Rick Eid, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series marks one of Wolf’s few scripted projects to air on a network other than NBC.

Multi-cam comedy “The Neighborhood” follows a white family from Michigan that moves into a predominantly black neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan star. Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone are executive producers.

“Magnum P.I.” is a rebooted version of the classic 1980s crime drama starring Tom Selleck. Jay Hernandez stars as Magnum in the new version, a former Navy SEAL who returns home to Hawaii and begins working as a private investigator. The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill. Peter M. Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox, and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers.

Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS, added, “We’re thrilled by the creative direction and performance of these three shows as they continue to grow in popularity and resonate with the Network’s viewers.”

CBS’ other current freshman shows this season are “God Friended Me,” “Happy Together,” and “Fam.” “God Friended Me” was picked up for a full season back in October, while “Happy Together” did not receive an order for any additional episodes. “Fam” debuted earlier this month and has aired four episodes to date. CBS also aired a 13-episode revival of “Murphy Brown” during the fall. Still to launch at midseason are the dramas “The Code” and “The Red Line.”