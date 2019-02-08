×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘FBI’ Spinoff at CBS Casts Julian McMahon in Lead Role

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julian McMahon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

Julian McMahon has been cast in the lead role of the planned “FBI” spinoff currently in the works at CBSVariety has confirmed.

The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air as a planted spinoff episode, or backdoor pilot, of “FBI” that will be broadcast in spring 2019. The project has received a series commitment from the network.

McMahon will play Jess LaCroix, described as an “agent’s agent” who is at the top of his game, and oversees the team from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit, which is assigned the most extreme and egregious cases.

McMahon recently starred in the Marvel-Hulu series “Runaways” and is known for his time as one of the two leads on the FX drama “Nip/Tuck.” His other television roles include “Charmed,” “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” and “Profiler.” He also starred in the 2005 “Fantastic Four” film and its sequel “Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

He is repped by ICM, MGMT Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

“Most Wanted” will be written and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer. Balcer has served as a consulting producer on “FBI” and has previously collaborated with Wolf on multiple iterations of the “Law & Order” franchise. “FBI” executive producers Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce “Most Wanted” with Fred Berner directing the initial episode. Berner has previously produced and directed for several “Law & Order” shows as well as the “Chicago” shows. Like “FBI,” Wolf Films and Universal Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Julian McMahon

    'FBI' Spinoff at CBS Casts Julian McMahon in Lead Role

    Julian McMahon has been cast in the lead role of the planned “FBI” spinoff currently in the works at CBS, Variety has confirmed. The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air [...]

  • MGM FILE** The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo graces

    Nancy Tellem Becomes Executive Director in Office of the CEO at MGM

    Veteran entertainment industry executive Nancy Tellem has become part of the Office of the CEO at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as executive director and will work on long-term strategy. Tellem will remain on the board of privately held MGM, a post she’s held since 2013. Tellem is currently the chief media officer and executive chairwoman of Eko, an [...]

  • LA's Finest - Season 1 -

    TV News Roundup: 'L.A.'s Finest' With Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba Sets Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Spectrum announces the release date for “L.A.’s Finest” and Ginnifer Goodwin joins “The Twilight Zone” DATES Spectrum subscribers can watch “L.A.’s Finest,” the first series kicking off the new video-on-demand service’s orignal content, on May 13. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will executive produce and star in the 13-episode series, which is spinoff [...]

  • David Levine

    HBO's Co-Head of Drama David Levine to Exit

    David Levine, the co-head of drama at HBO, is departing the premium cabler, Variety has learned. Francesca Orsi, Levine’s fellow co-head of drama, will now oversee drama series for HBO on her own. “David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” said Casey [...]

  • Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, Las

    Turner Dives Into Sports-Gambling Content in Pact With Caesars Entertainment

    Turner Sports and its Bleacher Report digital unit are going Vegas, baby. WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports inked a pact with Caesars Entertainment to develop sports gambling content. Under the agreement, Bleacher Report will establish a studio inside the sports book at the Caesars Palace Las Vegas hotel and casino. The new B/R-branded studio will be a [...]

  • Allison Tolman

    'Fargo' Alum Allison Tolman to Star in NBC Drama Pilot 'Emergence'

    Allison Tolman has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Emergence,” Variety has confirmed. The project is described as a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a sheriff (Tolman) who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Hits Back at Grammys Producer: 'You're Lying About Me'

    Ariana Grande has fired back at Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich’s claims that she’s not performing at the ceremony because they felt it was “too late for her to pull something together.” “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande tweeted on Thursday. “i can pull together a performance over night and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad