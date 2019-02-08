‘FBI’ Spinoff at CBS Casts Julian McMahon in Lead Role

Julian McMahon has been cast in the lead role of the planned “FBI” spinoff currently in the works at CBS, Variety has confirmed.

The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air as a planted spinoff episode, or backdoor pilot, of “FBI” that will be broadcast in spring 2019. The project has received a series commitment from the network.

McMahon will play Jess LaCroix, described as an “agent’s agent” who is at the top of his game, and oversees the team from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit, which is assigned the most extreme and egregious cases.

McMahon recently starred in the Marvel-Hulu series “Runaways” and is known for his time as one of the two leads on the FX drama “Nip/Tuck.” His other television roles include “Charmed,” “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” and “Profiler.” He also starred in the 2005 “Fantastic Four” film and its sequel “Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

He is repped by ICM, MGMT Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

“Most Wanted” will be written and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer. Balcer has served as a consulting producer on “FBI” and has previously collaborated with Wolf on multiple iterations of the “Law & Order” franchise. “FBI” executive producers Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce “Most Wanted” with Fred Berner directing the initial episode. Berner has previously produced and directed for several “Law & Order” shows as well as the “Chicago” shows. Like “FBI,” Wolf Films and Universal Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios