CBS Plans Spinoff of Dick Wolf Drama ‘FBI’

CREDIT: Michael Parmelee

CBS is working on a spinoff of the freshman drama “FBI,” Variety has learned.

The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air as a planted spinoff episode, or backdoor pilot, of “FBI” that will be broadcast in spring 2019. The project has received a series commitment from the network.

“Most Wanted” will be written and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer. Balcer has served as a consulting producer on “FBI” and has previously collaborated with Wolf on multiple iterations of the “Law & Order” franchise. “FBI” executive producers Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce “Most Wanted” with Fred Berner directing the initial episode. Berner has previously produced and directed for several “Law & Order” shows as well as the “Chicago” shows. Like “FBI,” Wolf Films and Universal Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios

Series that launched as planted spinoffs include “CSI: Miami,” “NCIS,” “A Different World,” and “The Originals.” The CW also tried the same strategy with “Wayward Sisters,” a spinoff of “Supernatural,” last season.

News of the potential spinoff comes just days after CBS announced that “FBI” had been renewed for a second season. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebońee Noel and Sela Ward and details the inner workings of the New York office of the titular government agency. Wolf executive produces along with Rick Eid, Terry Miller, Forney and Jankowski.

    CBS is working on a spinoff of the freshman drama "FBI," Variety has learned. The new series would be titled "FBI: Most Wanted." It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. It will air as a planted spinoff episode, or backdoor pilot,

