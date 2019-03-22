Fat Joe Joins ‘New York Undercover’ Pilot at ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

Fat Joe has been cast in the “New York Undercover” pilot currently in the works at ABC, Variety has learned exclusively.

Picking up 20 years after the end of the original series, “New York Undercover” will follow detectives Nat Gilmore (Toby Sandeman) and Melissa Ortiz (Otmara Marrero) as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park. This time around, Williams is overseeing the unit and the next generation of detectives.

Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, will play Beto, described as a villainous gangster. He joins previously announced cast members Sandeman, Marrero, Anna Enger, MC Lyte, Octavio Pizano, Malik Yoba, and Luna Lauren Velez, with the final two set to reprise their roles from the original show.

Fat Joe is primarily known for his rap career, with his recent single “All The Way Up” from the 2017 “Plata O Plomo” joint album with Remy Ma earning two Grammy nominations. His 2004 hit “Lean Back” remained in the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks. As an actor, he recently appeared in the hit comedy film “Night School” as well as the Spike Lee Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.” His other credits include “Happy Feet” and “Empire.”

He is repped by APA and Roc Nation.

“New York Undercover” will be written and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Ben Watkins. Frequent Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce. Anthony Hemingway is onboard to executive produce and direct the pilot. Universal Television and ABC Studios will produce in association with Wolf Films.