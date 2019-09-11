×
Uzo Aduba Joins ‘Fargo’ Season 4

Uzo Aduba
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Fargo” Season 4 has cast Uzo Aduba, Variety has confirmed.

She joins previously announced cast member Chris Rock, who will lead the upcoming season of the critically-acclaimed FX series. The exact nature of Aduba’s role is being kept under wraps at this time.

Aduba is best known for her role in the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” for which she won two Emmy Awards — one for best guest actress in a comedy and another for best supporting actress in a drama. She will also star in the upcoming FX limited series “Mrs. America.” Aduba’s other roles include “Steven Universe” and “The Wiz Live.”

She is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Schreck Rose.

Other stars of “Fargo” Season 4 are: Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruon, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder.

Described as a story of immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money, the fourth season of “Fargo” is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Rock will play the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.

Noah Hawley, who created the award-winning series, will again return as showrunner, writer and director. Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron have also served as executive producers. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Deadline first reported Aduba’s casting.

