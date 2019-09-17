×
‘Fargo’ Season 4 Casts Timothy Olyphant in Recurring Guest Role

Timothy Olyphant Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Timothy Olyphant has been cast in the upcoming fourth season of “Fargo,” Variety has confirmed.

Olyphant will appear in a recurring guest star role as a character named Dick “Deafy” Wickware. It was previously announced that Chris Rock would star in the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series. Other stars of “Fargo” Season 4 are: Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruon, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder.

The role marks a return to FX for Olyphant, who previously starred in the drama series “Justified” at the network for six seasons. Olyphant most recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and reprized his role from HBO’s “Deadwood” in a TV movie follow up to the series. He is also known for his roles in shows like “Santa Clarita Diet” and films like “Hitman,” “The Crazies,” and “Dreamcatcher.”

He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Described as a story of immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money, the fourth season of “Fargo” is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Rock will play the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.

Noah Hawley, who created the award-winning series, will again return as showrunner, writer and director. Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron have also served as executive producers. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Deadline first reported Olyphant’s casting.

