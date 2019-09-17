‘Family Reunion’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the multi-generational live action comedy series “Family Reunion” for a second season.

Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James will all return for more of M’Dear’s home cooking and McKellan’s dance moves.

“Family Reunion” follows the McKellans who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family. But, the transition is like being a catfish out of water. Veteran producer and creator Meg DeLoatch will serve as showrunner and executive producer on season 2, which has been given a 16-episode order by the streamer.

Netflix has also announced that the show will have a Christmas special launching Dec. 9, as well as nine new episodes from season 1 launching in Jan. 2020.

The series stars Mowry as Cocoa McKellan, a free-spirited mother who travels from the big city with her family to a small town for her family reunion and gets to know their extended clan. Devine portrays the loving but strict matriarch of the family, M’Dear, and Alabi plays Cocoa’s husband. Rounding out the cast as the McKellan children are Jackson as 14-year old Jade, Russell-Bailey as 12-year old Shaka, Wright as 10-year old Mazzi, and James as 8-year old Ami. Season 1 of the show was executive produced by DeLoatch and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.