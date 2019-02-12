‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed at Fox

Both “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” have been renewed at Fox for the 2019-2020 season, Variety has confirmed.

“Family Guy” was created by Seth MacFarlane and will now return for its 18th season at the broadcaster. MacFarlane is currently under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television. 20th TV also produces his live-action sci-fi series “The Orville,” currently in its second season and in which MacFarlane also stars However, MacFarlane’s deal at the studio is set to expire later this year.

“Bob’s Burgers” was created by Loren Bouchard. The series will now return for Season 10. Bouchard is also under an overall deal at 20th TV, having recently renewed his deal through 2021.

Neither “Family Guy” nor “Bob’s Burgers” are linear viewing standouts on Fox, with “Family Guy” currently averaging 2.7 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day and “Bob’s Burgers” averaging 2.8 million. However, both shows have significant SVOD deals at Hulu.

The renewals also come as Fox looks to lock down top talent ahead of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Upon completion of the merger, the Fox broadcast network will be part of the separate Fox Corporation entity that will emerge after the sale. The broadcaster previously ordered two more seasons of “The Simpsons,” making that show, “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers” the only shows at Fox currently renewed for next season.

Fox also previously handed out straight-to-series orders to the animated comedies “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville,” which will air next season.

