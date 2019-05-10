×
‘Life In Pieces,’ ‘Happy Together,’ ‘Murphy Brown’ and ‘Fam’ Canceled at CBS

"Sixteen Spanish Car Leak" -- Tim and Heather plan a surprise birthday party for Samantha (Holly J. Barrett), but the night takes an unexpected turn when she doesn't come home alone. Also, Matt and Colleen learn their surrogate can no longer carry their baby; John and Joan (Dianne Wiest) decide to learn Spanish for their next adventure; and Jen and Greg have to find a way to keep their secret from the family. 3rd season finale. Pictured: Dianne Wiest (Joan Short), Niall Cunningham (Tyler Hughes), Hunter King (Clementine Hughes), Dan Bakkedahl (Tim Hughes), Colin Hanks (Greg Short), Giselle Eisenberg (Sophia Hughes), Betsy Brandt (Heather Hughes) Photo: Aaron Epstein/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Aaron Epstein

CBS has canceled a quartet of shows.

Three of those, “Fam,” “Happy Together,” and “Murphy Brown,” will come to and end after only one season, while “Life In Pieces” will end after its fourth season, which is currently airing.

The “Life In Pieces” news comes only five episodes into season 4. So far, it is averaging a 0.84 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 5.75 million viewers per episode, which represents a dip on last season which averaged a 1.11 rating and just under 6.5 million total viewers.

Created by Justin Adler and starring Dianne Wiest and James Brolin, the comedy revolved around one big, happy family and their milestone moments.

Freshman comedy “Fam” starred Nina Dobrev as Clem, a woman whose idea of a perfect life with her fiance (Tone Bell) is thrown off course when her out-of-control 16-year-old half-sister (Odessa Adlon) unexpectedly comes to live with her.

Corinne Kingsbury created “Fam” and executive produced the series with Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Dana Honor. The comedy was produced by Kapital Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios.

“Fam” averaged 5.6 million total live viewers and a 0.89 in the 18-49 demographic.

Another freshman comedy, “Happy Together,” has also been canceled.

The show starred Damon Wayans, Jr. and Amber Stevens West as a 30-something couple who reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when pop star Cooper James (Felix Mallard) is drawn to their ordinary suburban life and unexpectedly moves in with them. Also featured in the series was Stephnie Weir and Victor Williams as Claire’s parents, and Chris Parnell as Cooper’s agent, Wayne.

The series was executive produced by Austen Earl, Tim McAuliffe, Ben Winston, Harry Styles, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry. It was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and 3 Arts.

It averaged 4.6 million viewers and a 0.85 in the 18-49 demo.

CBS has also opted not to push on with “Murhy Brown,” a revival of the 1980s-90s classic sitcom created by Diane English.

The series saw Candice Bergen return to broadcast television as the titular news legend, who decided to enter once more into journalism space amid the 24-hour news cycle and a vastly different political climate than when she (and the show) was last on.

Murphy (Bergen) reunited with most of her original “FYI” news team for a new show-within-the-show, including Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto) and Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud). New cast members for this version of the series included Jake McDorman as Murphy’s now grown son, Nik Dodani as the new show’s social media director and Tyne Daly as the new owner of Phil’s Bar.

Murphy Brown” was executive produced by English and Bergen and hailed from Bend in the Road Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It averaged 6 million total live viewers and a 0.84 in the 18-49 demo.

