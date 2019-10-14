×

Facebook Watch Signs Content Pact With France’s M6, Unveils European Short-Form Slate

CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook Watch has inked a content pact with French channel M6 and unveiled a slate of short-form content from European digital publishers for the platform.

The deal with M6 will see the French broadcaster place spinoff programming from some of its hit shows on Facebook Watch. M6 will run pre- and after-show clips, interviews, and spinoffs around some of its popular formats, such as “Le Meilleur Pâtissier,” “Zone Interdite” and “Les Princes et Les Princesses de L’amour” on the Facebook Watch platform.

The pact was announced at Mipcom, in Cannes, by Facebook’s global head of content planning and strategy, Matthew Henick. It follows a similar deal that Facebook Watch struck with German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 in June.

Henick also unveiled a slate of 27 short series that have been produced for Facebook Watch by digital publishers in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Italy, in collaboration with influencers and social media personalities.

In the U.K., Facebook has funded short-form content from digital publishers Tastemade, LadBible and Copa90. They include Tastemade’s “Date Fails” with Conor Maynard, a weekly 4-to-6-minute dating-meets-cooking format, which sees Maynard help individuals find love through food.

LadBible’s 6-to-8-minute weekly series “Beasted!” with Eddie Hall has a down-on-their-luck person given a training, nutrition and lifestyle makeover courtesy of one of the world’s strongest men.

Copa90’s “The Edge,” with Lisa Freestyle, is billed as a weekly 7-minute journey through the latest developments in sport science, nutrition and psychology, to help viewers get faster and better at soccer.

The German digital publishers are Brainpool and Burda, while France’s Brut is creating content for Facebook Watch. Ciaopeople and 2btube are the partners in Italy and Spain respectively.

Henick said: “The idea is to take the creativity and savvy of digital publishers who make great content and couple it with celebrities, influencers or personalities that have built up their own thriving fan bases.”

  Facebook Logo

    Facebook Watch Signs Content Pact With France's M6, Unveils European Short-Form Slate

    Facebook Watch has inked a content pact with French channel M6 and unveiled a slate of short-form content from European digital publishers for the platform. The deal with M6 will see the French broadcaster place spinoff programming from some of its hit shows on Facebook Watch. M6 will run pre- and after-show clips, interviews, and [...]

