Facebook, ProSiebenSat.1 Sign First Content Pact for Watch Platform in Europe

ProsiebenSat.1's Eun-Kyung Park

Facebook and ProSiebenSat.1 have inked a content pact that will see the German broadcast and media giant place short episodes and clips of its content on the tech company’s Watch platform. The German version of Fox hit “The Masked Singer” will be one of the first properties covered by the deal. It gets its free-TV bow on ProSieben on June 27.

Content from ProSiebenSat.1 shows, including “Germany’s Next Top Model – by Heidi Klum,” “Galileo,” and “Late Night Berlin” will also feature on the Watch video platform, which rolled out internationally last year. Facebook said Wednesday that there are 140 million daily users of Watch, who spend an average of 26 minutes a day on the platform.

The ProSiebenSat.1 content on Facebook will be curated by its digital arm, Studio71, which is already working with Facebook Watch in the U.S. on shows including “Fetch Me A Date.” As well as clips from its big-ticket shows, there will be archive content and exclusive new clips, including behind-the-scenes footage and backstage talent interviews. Studio71 will post the content to Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.

“Our cooperation with Facebook is unique in Europe and the starting point for further collaborative opportunities,” said Eun-Kyung Park, chief digital officer, entertainment, ProSiebenSat.1.

Jens-Uwe Bornemann, Facebook’s director of media partnerships for Central and Eastern Europe, added: “We look forward to working even more closely with ProSiebenSat.1 and to introducing some of the best-known German TV successes, which people are already sharing with friends and other fans on our platform daily, to Facebook Watch with all the new interactive possibilities.”

